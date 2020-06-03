William Shatner Open To Kirk Return (But Not For A Picard-Style Show)

William Shatner would be willing to return to the Star Trek universe as Kirk, but he doesn't want a Picard-style series (or a free cameo).

William Shatner would be willing to return to Star Trek universe like James T. Kirk, but not for a Picardserial style. Shatner was one of the original stars of the first Star Trek back in 1966, playing the daring Captain Kirk. He stayed on the show for all three seasons, then returned to the feature film role of the franchise. Shatner appeared in seven films in all, with his final performance in 1994. Star Trek Generations. Since then, Shatner has not visited the Star Trek franchise, and new reboot movies put Chris Pine in the role of a younger Kirk.

Rumors once suggested that Shatner was supposed to have a cameo in 2009. Star Trek, but Shatner insisted that they never offered him one. The new Emigrate the movies featured the Shatner movie Original series However, co-star Leonard Nimoy, who reprized his role as Spock for the 2009 film and its follow-up. Star Trek Into Darkness. Also, this year Patrick Stewart returned to the CBS All Access series franchise. Star Trek: Picard, which featured the returns of various characters from The next generation. With so many opportunities to bring characters back, many have wondered if Shatner will ever return to Star Trek.

In a new interview Metro.co.uk, Shatner revealed that he would be willing to put himself in Captain Kirk's place again if the right opportunity presented itself. "If they wrote it and it made reasonable sense, I'd love to (revive Captain Kirk),"He said. However, Shatner has no interest in starring in his own show as Stewart, and would not want his return to be a quick cameo."If the paper was written correctly and was not a cameo or free; Being there just to show my face, I wouldn't do that"Shatner also added that he has not been invited to appear on Picard, and he has not seen it either.

These new comments from Shatner are quite different from what he gave just three months ago, when he said: "I think Kirk's story is pretty well developed right now"Of course, that also referred to a Kirk series similar to Picard that Shatner clearly doesn't want to do. Currently, his version of Kirk is dead after the events of Star Trek GenerationsBut that does not mean that you cannot return in some way. After all, the first season of Picard ended with Jean-Luc's death before his consciousness revived in a synthetic body.

In case the powers decided to bring Shatner back to the fold, Picard It actually seems like the best place to put it. Kirk and Picard not only have a shared history due to Star Trek Generations, Picard Today is the optimal place to bring back actors from the past Star Trek franchise. It could be an interesting story, although it doesn't look like it will happen in season 2. Maybe season 3?

Source: Metro.co.uk

