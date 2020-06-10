William Shatner reflects on his divorce from the fourth wife: "Nothing makes me sad at this age"

William Shatner is facing his divorce.

The actor and his fourth wife of 18 years, Elizabeth Martin, finalized their separation earlier this year.

"Nothing saddens me at this age," the 89-year-old told the UK Mirror on Tuesday. "Everything is fine here. I wish you all the best."

The "Star Trek" icon had been with the 61-year-old horse trainer since 2001, until it emerged that he had filed for divorce four days after his brother's death. However, the media noted that the couple had been separated since February last year.

Since then, Shatner has been busy with his work. Before the coronavirus pandemic, he filmed the History Channel series "The UnXplained", which explores strange phenomena.

"I was reading about the UFOs that I've always ruled out," he explained. "He was cynical, but lately, I am less frowned. With new ways of photographing, we are seeing what the person claims to have seen. There was a movie of what some people in the air force saw and there is no explanation for it. However What I don't understand is why they don't land in front of 10 Downing Street or the White House. "

The new single said he is aware that some fans still recognize him as a stub.

"A gallant at 89," he chuckled. How does it feel to be a heartbreaker at 89? Well … my blood pressure increases!

Court documents show Shatner was able to keep most of his $ 100 million fortune after his divorce, The Blast reported.

According to the outlet, the former couple had a current prenuptial agreement, which allows Shatner to keep his "Star Trek" royalties.

Shatner and Martin reportedly separated their four horses, with the actor scoring the Medici from Renaissance Man and Powder River Shirley, while Martin managed to keep Belle Reveal's So Photogenic and Pebbles.

Along with his two horses, Shatner was awarded horse breeding equipment and "all horse semen," according to reports.

The previous couple also divided their homes. Martin reportedly called the couple's home in Versailles, Ky., Where the former married couple raised and trained American saddles.

The actor previously hooked up with Nerine Kidd, Marcy Lafferty, and Gloria Rand.

Shatner's third marriage, with Kidd, ended in tragedy in 1999 when he accidentally drowned in his pool. Although the actor filed for divorce after two years of marriage shortly before the incident, he explained in his 2018 book "Live Long and … What I Learned Along the Way" that he was nonetheless grieved by the loss.

"After my third wife, Nerine, drowned in our pool, I writhed with grief. I was completely lost. Nerine was an alcoholic and I couldn't save her," Shatner wrote.

"My pain was overwhelming. This was the kind of pain that makes you think I'm just going to die or I'm going to kill myself," he added in a separate part of the book.

Fox News's Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.