Willie Nelson's July 4th Picnic will be virtual this year

By
Zaheer
-
0
8


Willie Nelson's annual July 4 Picnic will go virtual this year over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans can tune in to the nearly 50-year-old music party on Saturday through luck.stream and williepicnic.com. Picnic tickets are for sale at williepicnic.com.

Other artists expected to perform include Sheryl Crow, Ziggy Marley, Steve Earle, and Nelson's singers Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen, and Kinky Friedman.

WILLIE NELSON SIGNS, AUCTION OF FACIAL MASKS GIVEN TO HIM SO MORE PPE CAN BE DONE

Some of the artists will perform at Nelson's Lucky Ranch in Spicewood, northwest of Austin. Others will broadcast live from elsewhere.

Willie Nelson performs during his 46th annual Willie Nelson July 4 Picnic on July 4, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Gary Miller / Getty Images for Shock Ink)

Willie Nelson performs during his 46th annual Willie Nelson July 4 Picnic on July 4, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Gary Miller / Getty Images for Shock Ink)

The Nelson event started in 1972 and has been held most years since then, moving through Texas and occasionally out of the Lone Star State. It generally attracts thousands.

WILLIE NELSON "HAS NOT GIVEN UP" WEED

Nelson's 70th album, 87, was released on Friday. "First Rose of Spring" features two new songs plus Nelson's version of Toby Keith and Chris Stapleton's songs.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here