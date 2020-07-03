Willie Nelson's July 4th Picnic will be virtual this year

Willie Nelson's annual July 4 Picnic will go virtual this year over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans can tune in to the nearly 50-year-old music party on Saturday through luck.stream and williepicnic.com. Picnic tickets are for sale at williepicnic.com.

Other artists expected to perform include Sheryl Crow, Ziggy Marley, Steve Earle, and Nelson's singers Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen, and Kinky Friedman.

Some of the artists will perform at Nelson's Lucky Ranch in Spicewood, northwest of Austin. Others will broadcast live from elsewhere.

The Nelson event started in 1972 and has been held most years since then, moving through Texas and occasionally out of the Lone Star State. It generally attracts thousands.

Nelson's 70th album, 87, was released on Friday. "First Rose of Spring" features two new songs plus Nelson's version of Toby Keith and Chris Stapleton's songs.

Associated Press contributed to this report.