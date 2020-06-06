Willy Wonka-like chocolate factory to open outside Amsterdam

Chocolate addicts and roller coaster fans rejoice!

Work is being done at a Willy Wonka-esque chocolate factory / theme park in the Dutch city of Zaandam.

Plans for Tony's Chocolonely Chocolate Circus, launched by Amsterdam-based urban planning and architecture firm SeARCH, call for three buildings, one with the roller coaster.

Tony’s Chocolonely, a Dutch brand that prides itself on helping cocoa farmers in Africa, announced the $ 105 million Chocolate Circus in 2018, but has just released the plans to the planning council. The theme park should take about three years to build.

Inside the complex, visitors will learn everything about chocolate, including the unfair treatment of farmers by much of the industry.

As for the roller coaster, a new representation shows a ride with a circuit that crosses a red pavilion.

SeARCH told the Daily Mail that the roller coaster "will not enter the factory."

Tony's Chocolonely expects up to 500,000 visitors a year for the project.

"We are super happy and can't wait," SeARCH said in a statement. "And you?"