Wilmington of the University of North Carolina rates teacher tweets as' vile and inexcusable & # 39; after the growing online reaction

Adams' tweet was sent a week after the state entered reopening phase two and a few days after protests erupted over the May 25 murder of George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis after a Police officer was seen on video kneeling on his neck for almost nine minutes.

Adams could not be reached for comment Saturday despite numerous attempts by phone, email and social media.

Another tweet from Adams about May 28 read "Don't close the universities. Close the non-essential specialties. Just like Women's Studies."

Adams is the author of the book "Feminists Say the Cursed Things: A Politically Incorrect Teacher Confronts 'Womyn' on Campus."

Adams' tweets became the focal point of a change.org petition calling for their removal. Since its launch approximately four days ago, the petition has collected more than 40,000 digital signatures.

Another petition in the same direction has collected more than 11,000 digital signatures.

"We are hearing the outrage being expressed regarding the vile and inexcusable comments made by a member of the UNCW faculty," the university said in the statement provided to CNN. "However, we are not just listening; we can confirm that we are reviewing our options very carefully and assertively in terms of how to proceed. We cannot comment further at this time, as this is a personal matter."

In a lengthy statement released online, the university addressed the free speech implications of Adams' tweets.

"Hateful and hurtful language intended to degrade others is contrary to our university values ​​and our commitment to an environment of respect and dignity. Their appearance on any platform, including the personal platforms of anyone affiliated with UNCW, is absolutely reprehensible," the university wrote. .

"However, no matter how annoying and unpleasant the comments may be, they are expressions of free speech and are protected by the First Amendment. We review the perceived threats presented to us, and at this point, the conduct and materials in question they do not contain any evidence of a real physical threat to any member of our community. "

Roy Gutterman, director of the Tully Center for Freedom of Expression at Syracuse University Newhouse School, said that while Adams' comments may be offensive, they should be protected by the First Amendment.

The tweets appear unrelated to academic work and are simply offensive personal opinions for some people, which is not a crime, he said.

"The answer to this is not a punishment, which would conflict with the First Amendment because it involves a public university. The answer is to counter the speech and confront the speech. This could be the subject of discussions across the campus." Gutterman said. .

This is not the first time that Adams has courted the controversy online.

In 2016, another change.org petition requested his removal after Adams had published an article titled "A Jihad & # 39; Muslim Queer & # 39 ;?" on the right-wing news site The Daily Wire. In the article, Adams wrote about a Muslim refugee and an LGBT student activist at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

In 2006, Adams was denied a promotion at the University of North Carolina Wilmington because of his conservative views, according to the Wilmington Star News.

Adams sued the university and won in 2014 after a jury determined that Adams' speech was a factor in the decision not to promote him, according to court documents. The federal court also ordered the university to pay Adams approximately $ 50,000 in late payments and more than $ 600,000 in attorney fees and other costs, Star News reported.

One person unhappy with the way Adams has behaved on social media is Kaela Bedics, a first-year graduate student pursuing a master's degree in conflict management and resolution at school. Bedics first became aware of Adams after the Daily Wire article was published.

"Although I acknowledge that Mr. Adams has a first amendment to the right to freedom of expression, I find his tweets derogatory and inappropriate by a university professor," Bedics told CNN via Twitter.

"I can appreciate the desire to focus on more right-wing work and expose students to these ideas in the university setting, but their methods of exposing students to these ideas are, in my opinion, unethical, a means of fostering harassment and violence, and directed at minorities, women and members of the LGBTQIA + community. "