Wimbledon: "I absolutely experienced racism in and out of tennis," says Mal Washington

It was the first time that two unseeded players had reached this final, which was also interrupted by an infamous streaker appearance just before the coin was released.

The match itself ended in 94 minutes with Krajicek needing only three sets to fire his opponent. But the feeling of being there that day, at the peak of history, persists in Washington.

"It's heartbreaking. It's unfortunate and a little sad," Washington told CNN Sport reflecting on that 24-year record and that 45 years have also passed since the last time a black American won Wimbledon.

"It amazes me that we don't have more Americans, period, on the men's side, but also more black men who succeed at a high level."

& # 39; Like catching lightning in a bottle & # 39;

He says that people underestimate how difficult it is for a player of any color to achieve the feat, especially in the era of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic, the three greats of the sport & # 39; & # 39;.

"It's like catching lightning in a bottle," says Washington. "The last American to reach the end of a specialization was in 2003, Andy Roddick … I mean, that just shows how difficult it is not just for people of color, but for people in general to reach the final of a major.

"A lot of that has to do with, you know, someone named Federer and Nadal and Djokovic in the last 15 years."

But it also has a lot to do with what he calls "the numbers game."

"A five-year-old and ten-year-old black boy can turn on the television on Saturday or Sunday during any college football or professional football season, and he can see a lot of players who look a lot like him. Guess what? That's your boy and that's what he wants to be. That's not necessarily the case with tennis on the men's side. "

The 51-year-old man knows he was lucky. Like many other professionals in the game, it was his father who introduced him to tennis at the age of five and instilled in him a work ethic so strong that he and three other brothers played professionally.

But the experience of seeing other players who looked like him also had an impact, especially Frenchman Yannick Yoah, who won the French Open in 1983.

"I loved a guy like Yannick Noah … I was asked to warm him up at the US Open when he was still a junior. And I thought it was like the coolest thing in the world."

"But I was worried about ruining it and nervous because it had appeared on the wrong court. A few minutes before 6 p.m., I saw this sea of ​​people coming onto the court."

"You could see his head and these dreadlocks and hear that French accent above the crowd walking towards me. We exchanged a few words; he said, 'I heard you're a promising young player, good luck." It was a special moment for me. "

& # 39; They did not allow black players in that particular club & # 39;

Not everything was special. Growing up in a sport that was overwhelmingly white, Washington tried not to let the color of his skin dictate what he could accomplish on the court, although others did.

"I absolutely experienced racism in tennis and outside of tennis. There were times when when you played you played (a) a multi-age group junior tournament and you just knew, or were told, that you weren't going to play at that particular club They didn't allow black players at that particular club. "

But the worst examples of racism came through discrimination in the draw.

"They will see a draw, let's say 32 players, and three of the players are black … And there were times when it was strange how two of the black players faced each other in the first round, and then if you won, you were going to play against the third black person in the second round.

"And you're just thinking … okay, could it have been the luck of the draw? But then, when it happens a few times, it makes you wonder: OK, are they fixing the draw just to remove the black players from the draw? I would say that all the black tennis players at some point have seen it. "

& # 39; Offline & # 39;

As he moved up the tennis ladder, Washington says he was treated with "more integrity." Still, the highest level of tennis was not immune with a racial slur or a joke here and there.

"There were incidents that didn't always necessarily occur with tournament officials, but maybe someone who is working for the tournament … various comments or jokes that they thought were kind of funny and who was thinking, okay, that's completely out of the question. of place, "says Washington.

ATP did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

Do you wish you had said something at the time? "Yes, I do," he replies.

"There is a part of me that I wish I had because it could have been an educational moment right there. But there is also a part of me that also says, you know what? I don't want to spend all my time trying to correct what I perceive as a motivated event. because of race. That's not the best use of my time. "

So Washington used its time in a very different way. After reaching the Wimbledon final, a moment that would prove to be the pinnacle of his career, he decided to launch the MaliVai Washington Foundation to help bring tennis to disadvantaged urban children. I didn't need to look far to find the right place.

"You go into this area of ​​Jacksonville, Florida, zip code 32209. You go into that area. The last thing you expect to see is tennis. You will see a group of kids on the court playing tennis, playing competitive tennis and just chasing it."

& # 39; Challenging economic situations & # 39;

In an area known for drug-related crime and murder, the Foundation quickly developed into a comprehensive after-school youth development program offering tennis, homework tutoring, and life skills for low-income youth. As a result, graduation rates are high, teen pregnancies are non-existent, and crime rates are low among students who attend the Foundation.

"Children often come from very difficult economic situations," explains Washington. "But that cannot be his excuse for lack of success or lack of education or imprisonment, because the Foundation is his advantage."

The Foundation's focus on tennis and education is something that Washington's predecessor Arthur Ashe would approve of.

Ashe was not only the first black man to win a Grand Slam, three in all, but throughout his career, he became a powerful activist for black rights as well as social and political issues.

Washington remembers sitting next to him at the West Side Tennis Club in Forest Hills, the original home of the US Open.

"I remember telling him I was thinking about becoming a professional after my sophomore year … and this look came up on his face, like 'I don't know if you should do that'. But I don't think it was necessarily a reflection on me and my tennis, but rather on how much I value education. "

At that point, neither player would know that Washington would reach the Wimbledon final at 96 & # 39; and win the & # 39; Humanitarian Prize Arthur Ashe & # 39; in 2009 for his work with the Foundation.

"I think what I took from Arthur over the years is that, as human beings and certainly as athletes who play internationally, we have a responsibility to do more than just hit a tennis ball."

"And I'm going to paraphrase here in one of his books, he said: 'If you only remember me as a tennis player, I failed. I didn't, I didn't do my job.' That line has always stuck with me and I've tried to live somehow. "