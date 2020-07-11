Wimbledon will allocate prize money despite cancellation

Wimbledon will pay $ 12.5 million in prizes to 620 players despite the tournament's cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic, the All England Club said on Friday.

After consulting with their insurance provider, club officials said that 256 players who would have competed in the main draw will each receive £ 25,000 ($ 31,000), while 224 players who would have competed in the ranking will each receive £ 12,500 ( $ 15,600).

"Right after the cancellation of The Championships, we turned our attention to how we could help those who help make Wimbledon happen," said All England Club chief executive Richard Lewis.

In addition, 120 players who would have competed in doubles will each receive 6,250 pounds ($ 7,800); 16 players who would have competed in wheelchair events will each receive £ 6,000 ($ 7,500); and four players who would have competed in quad wheelchair events will each receive £ 5,000 ($ 6,200).

"We know that these months of uncertainty have been very concerning for these groups, including the players, many of whom have faced financial difficulties during this period and who would have rightly anticipated the opportunity to win prizes at Wimbledon based on their world ranking, Lewis said.

The pandemic forced officials to cancel the tournament for the first time since 1945.

“We are pleased that our insurance policy has enabled us to recognize the impact of the cancellation on players and that we are now in a position to offer this payment as a reward for the hard work they have put into developing their rating to some degree. where they would have gotten a direct entry into the 2020 Championship, "Lewis said.

The club also announced that the grass court planting formula used since 2002 "has served its time."

Starting in 2021, the qualification for the singles men's draw will be based solely on qualification, the club said, but there will be no change to the qualification method for women.