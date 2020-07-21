Winn-Dixie reverses stance on masks after Trump's tweet

Last week Winn-Dixie said it would not require shoppers to wear masks in their stores, even after its competitors announced they would. But the southern supermarket chain changed its mind just hours after President Donald Trump tweeted that "wearing a face mask is patriotic."

"Starting Monday, July 27, we will require customers to wear masks to help reduce the spread of (Covid-19)," Joe Caldwell, director of corporate communications and government affairs for Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie – He said in a statement, adding that the company believes that the use of masks in stores should be mandatory by law.

In an email to CNN Business, Caldwell denied that the change in policy had anything to do with the president's tweet.

The company "really listens to our customers, associates and communities. It was their feedback, combined with our desire to impress our buyers how seriously we take their safety and the safety of our associates, that influenced this change." wrote