Winnie Harlow dodges the accusations of & # 39; mean girl BS & # 39; On twitter

Winnie Harlow apologized to a woman who claims the model "razed" her at a party.

On Thursday, marketing and music industry expert Dimplez Ijeoma tweeted who had "the wildest encounter" with model Harlow at a party to listen to Teyana Taylor's new album in Los Angeles.

She added: "It's crazy that someone so cute can be so ugly, like a human being." When Harlow replied, asking what he was talking about, Ijeoma said, "Oh, you know … pushing me aside as you drag your way to the front of a beverage line [and] having your manager call our mutual friend to ask me to override the tweet. BS typical of a bad girl .

Harlow replied“My love, we were all drunk. If I happened to you at the bar, it wasn't on purpose, it was an open bar. "She added:" I apologize if I made you feel [that way]. That was definitely not my intention. "

But she seemed to deny that she had involved her manager. "I just woke up to this [message]. I didn't make anyone do anything."