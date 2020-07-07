Winning the third Cy Young wouldn't feel the same

In his quest to become the third pitcher to win up to three consecutive Cy Young Awards, Jacob deGrom has already considered the implications of accomplishing the feat in a 60 game season.

"I would say there definitely should be some difference there, 12 starts versus 32 or 33," the Mets ace said Monday at Citi Field. "There are a lot of things that can happen in a given start, and you usually play 162 games and 200 innings. I don't think [winning the award] feels the same, but it definitely remains a goal."

Greg Maddux and Randy Johnson, each with four consecutive Cy Young Awards, are the only pitchers to have won up to three in a row. DeGrom will be challenged to win No. 3, given the limited margin of error. The condensed season will mean pitchers who dominate multiple starts and who would not normally receive Cy Young consideration during a marathon season will be contenders. And then there is a chance that a reliever will win it, with the relatively small sample size.

In addition to deGrom's frustration, when spring training was suspended in March, he felt strong and like he was throwing the ball better than ever.

"That's what I believe in when it comes to players who really suck at what happened," deGrom said. "It's a very unfortunate situation around the world with all of this [coronavirus], but as a player you have a short window to perform and be competitive and that's what I was looking at when I was at home." I thought, 'Man, I felt really good in the spring just to be competing is what I think the boys were most missed'. Take it now from the All-Star break and get out and do whatever you can. and hopefully maybe another [Cy Young] will win. "

DeGrom pitched two innings in a simulated game Sunday and indicated that his expectation is that he will hit 85 pitches by the time camp ends. When the Mets begin their season on July 24 against the Braves at Citi Field, it will be deGrom on the mound for his second consecutive start on Opening Day.

Skipping the season for precautionary reasons is a thought that DeGrom says he never entertained.

"Even at home and throughout this process, I have taken all the security measures that have been advised, so I'm just trying to follow the rules and stay as safe as possible with my family," deGrom said. "They stayed home quite a long time, so I haven't been out too much or with many people, so … I feel quite safe.

"I feel really good, I kept shooting while I was at home and I hope I had those two or three bad starts in the bullpen sessions at home. Hopefully it will get off to a good start and keep rolling and it will eliminate the bad ones. "

As much as winning the Cy Young Award felt different than deGrom in the shortened season, a World Series title would seem more legitimate.

"When it comes to the team coming together in these circumstances and finding a way to win, I think it's a team effort that would lead everyone to follow these guidelines and stay on the field," deGrom said. "I think it's something that you would definitely celebrate."