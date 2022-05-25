MP4 file is the most commonly used and popular video format due to its strong compatibility. It’s supported by the majority of devices, from Windows PC to Mac. Therefore, when the video playback is crashing or freezing, go to check the video format first. If it’s not MP4 but some other format like MOV, MKV, or HEVC, changing the unplayable video to MP4 is a great option to solve such errors.

Key features of WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe

WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe is an all-in-one video converter, compressor and editor. This powerful media processing tool supports over 100+ video formats and allows users to convert any video file to MP4 format with one click.

1. Excellent format support, built with 100+ video/audio codecs

As the most powerful video converter, this program supports nearly all kinds of video formats, such as MP4, H.264, AVI, WMV, HEVC, AVC, MOV, M4V, MKV, WebM, FLV, M2TS, iPhone, Android, Xbox, Sony PS and other devices.

Tips: Click here to find out how can we convert HEVC to MP4 quickly and flawlessly.

2. Level-3 hardware acceleration, 47X real-time faster

With unique hardware processing powered by Intel, Nvidia and AMD, it’s available to convert and resize video at a high compression ratio. It can detect GPUs on the computer and invoke hardware acceleration for transcoding automatically. With the top-level hardware acceleration tech, it delivers not only 47X processing speed but also perfect quality.

3. Compress video size with no quality loss

High-resolution video must be accompanied by a huge amount of storage, which makes uploading and transferring video very inconvenient. WinX Video Converter enables users to shrink video size without losing quality by lowering its Bit Rate, Frame Rate, etc. Take MKV file as an example: MKV usually has a larger file size due to the support for multiple audio and subtitles tracks. If you want to free up your device storage, then it’s a wise choice to convert MKV to MP4.

4. Built-in editing tools and advanced control options

This video converter program is built with an editing tool that allows users to crop, trim, and cut videos. If audiences are not satisfied with the original subtitles, they can even add an external SRT subtitle file to the video. Moreover, it provides some advanced settings that can meet the needs of different people.

5. Clear interface, easy to use and operate

The whole operating interface is pretty simple so that users can easily understand the meaning of each icon. It has no spyware or ads, completely safe and clean.

How to convert any video to MP4 with WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe

To switch a video to MP4, there are only 3 steps needed.

Step 1: Lunch WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe, then click the “Video” icon at the top bar to upload your source video. You can download this feature-rich video converter from its official product page completely free now.

Step 2: Select MP4 as the output profile. You can also choose other video formats as the output format if you want.

Step 3: Change the destination folder if it’s necessary. Then click the “Run” button to start the conversion.