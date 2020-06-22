Wirecard says $ 2 billion missing probably doesn't exist





The technology firm said in a statement Monday that after "closer examination," its board believes there is a "prevailing likelihood" that 1.9 billion euros ($ 2.1 billion) in cash does not exist that it was supposed to were in their accounts.

Actions in Wire card ( WCAGY ) mired in early trade on Monday. The stock has lost more than 85% in three trading sessions, shedding $ 12.5 billion in market value, since EY, its auditor refused to sign the company's accounts.

On Monday, the company withdrew its preliminary results for 2019, the first quarter of 2020 and its profit forecast for 2020. He warned that the financial results of previous years may also be affected.

CEO Markus Braun resigned Friday after EY said the cash, which represents about a quarter of the company's assets, could not be located. Before resigning, Braun suggested that the company may have been the victim of massive fraud.