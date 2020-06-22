Wirecard says $ 2 billion missing probably doesn't exist

The technology firm said in a statement Monday that after "closer examination," its board believes there is a "prevailing likelihood" that 1.9 billion euros ($ 2.1 billion) in cash does not exist that it was supposed to were in their accounts.
On Monday, the company withdrew its preliminary results for 2019, the first quarter of 2020 and its profit forecast for 2020. He warned that the financial results of previous years may also be affected.
CEO Markus Braun resigned Friday after EY said the cash, which represents about a quarter of the company's assets, could not be located. Before resigning, Braun suggested that the company may have been the victim of massive fraud.
The search for the missing funds focused on the Philippines, but the country's central bank said in a statement Sunday that it was not aware of the money entering its financial system. The central bank has opened an investigation, he added.
Wirecard is now struggling to find the money to keep creditors at bay. Wirecard said Friday night that it had hired investment bank Houlihan Lokey to present a new financing strategy.
Founded in 1999, Wirecard was considered one of the most promising technology companies in Europe. Process payments for consumers and businesses, and sell data analysis services. The company, which has nearly 6,000 employees in 26 countries around the world, reported revenues of more than € 2 billion ($ 2.2 billion) in 2018, or more than four times the 2013 figure.
On Monday, the shares were trading as low as € 13 ($ 14.56), valuing the company at less than € 2 billion ($ 2.2 billion).
The implosion follows a tumultuous 18 months for the company marked by fraud allegations, short seller attacks and questions about its accounting practices.
– Eoin McSweeney contributed reporting.