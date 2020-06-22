Wirecard says $ 2 billion missing probably doesn't exist

By
Zaheer
-
0
1


The technology firm said in a statement Monday that after "closer examination," its board believes there is a "prevailing likelihood" that 1.9 billion euros ($ 2.1 billion) in cash does not exist that it was supposed to were in their accounts.

Actions in Wire card (WCAGY) mired in early trade on Monday. The stock has lost more than 85% in three trading sessions, shedding $ 12.5 billion in market value, since EY, its auditor refused to sign the company's accounts.

On Monday, the company withdrew its preliminary results for 2019, the first quarter of 2020 and its profit forecast for 2020. He warned that the financial results of previous years may also be affected.

CEO Markus Braun resigned Friday after EY said the cash, which represents about a quarter of the company's assets, could not be located. Before resigning, Braun suggested that the company may have been the victim of massive fraud.

The search for the missing funds focused on the Philippines, but the country's central bank said in a statement Sunday that it was not aware of the money entering its financial system. The central bank has opened an investigation, he added.

Wirecard is now struggling to find the money to keep creditors at bay. Wirecard said Friday night that it had hired investment bank Houlihan Lokey to present a new financing strategy.

Founded in 1999, Wirecard was considered one of the most promising technology companies in Europe. Process payments for consumers and businesses, and sell data analysis services. The company, which has nearly 6,000 employees in 26 countries around the world, reported revenues of more than € 2 billion ($ 2.2 billion) in 2018, or more than four times the 2013 figure.

Investors saw an opportunity: Shares hit a record high above € 190 ($ 213) in September 2018, the same month that Wirecard replaced Commerzbank (CRZBF) in the list of the 30 best companies in Germany. At the time, it was worth more than € 24 billion ($ 26.9 billion).

On Monday, the shares were trading as low as € 13 ($ 14.56), valuing the company at less than € 2 billion ($ 2.2 billion).

FT asks law firm to review its Wirecard reports as dispute escalates

The implosion follows a tumultuous 18 months for the company marked by fraud allegations, short seller attacks and questions about its accounting practices.

The success story began to unravel in January 2019, when the Financial Times reported that Wirecard falsified and anticipated contracts in a series of suspicious transactions in Singapore. The company denied the report, which was produced with the help of a whistleblower, but its actions plummeted. In February 2019, Singapore authorities said they would investigate.
Another blow fell late last year, when the FT released a report and company documents suggesting profits and sales had inflated at Wirecard outposts in Dubai and Ireland. Wirecard again denied the allegations. But an investigation by KPMG published in April found that the company had not provided enough information to fully explain the issues raised by the FT.

– Eoin McSweeney contributed reporting.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here