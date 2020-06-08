Wirtz is the youngest scorer in the Bundesliga at 17 years and 34 days.

Bayer Leverkusen substitute Florian Wirtz has become the youngest person to score a goal in the Bundesliga at 17 years and 34 days, with an impressive blow against Bayern Munich on Saturday.

The attacking midfielder entered the second half and made a mistake with Lucas Hernández, the league's most expensive player, before lifting the ball over Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer on the post for Leverkusen's consolation goal in a loss. by 4-2.

Wirtz is 48 days younger than former record holder Nuri Sahin, who scored for Borussia Dortmund against Nuremberg on November 26, 2005.

"A great talent here in Germany, a really good player and he has great technique," Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes said during a video conference. “It has the ability to move in open spaces. It has a good first touch, a very good first touch. You can score, as you can see.

It was Wirtz's fourth appearance in the Bundesliga since moving to Leverkusen from Rhine rival Cologne in January.

"We are very pleased to have the greatest talent at his age here in Leverkusen," said Rolfes.

The next youngest scorers in Germany after Sahin are Julian Draxler, Timo Werner and American Christian Pulisic, who was 17 years and 212 days old when he scored his first goal for Dortmund against Hamburger SV in 2016.

Wirtz is not the first young player to make a breakthrough at Leverkusen, whose biggest star Kai Havertz settled in midfield at age 17. Havertz, now 20, has been linked to a big money move to Bayern or Real Madrid.

Rolfes said that young players thrive at Leverkusen “because they have the opportunity to train with the professional team. In other clubs, most of the time it's different. "

Leverkusen says he likes to test young players against the best.

“Our strategy is for them to arrive very early, because they can adapt. The best players adapt very quickly. You can see that in training, in every training, from the first training to the first Bundesliga game, "said Rolfes. "You can see his improvement."