Wisconsin driver intentionally collides head-on with biker

A Wisconson man who beat and killed a motorcyclist told investigators that he intentionally collided head-on with the victim because he believed that all Harley cyclists are "white racists," local officials said.

Daniel Navarro, 27, of Fond du Lac, has been charged with manslaughter as a hate crime after he allegedly crossed a street around 6:45 p.m. Last Friday, he hit former Marine and Policeman Phillip Thiessen, 55, in his Harley Davidson, the county sheriff said during a press conference on Thursday.

"Navarro told detectives that he believed the person riding the motorcycle was white because in Wisconsin, whites drive Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and the Harley culture was made up of white racists," said Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt. "He admitted that he couldn't specifically see who was riding this motorcycle."

Navarro, who is Hispanic, told investigators during a 3.5-hour interview that his attack was motivated by the increase in cases of racism against him, although Navarro had never known or heard from Thiessen before, the sheriff said. Waldschmidt.

"Navorro told detectives that he believed he had been intentionally poisoned by co-workers and a neighbor; that people drive around his home and rev up their engines and squeal their tires to try to annoy him; and that people make racist remarks towards him, all because he's Hispanic, "Waldschmidt said.

He added that "Navarro said that if President Donald Trump and the whites are going to create the world we live in, he has no other choice and people will have to die."

Navorro also allegedly told investigators that he decided to crash into a motorcycle because there was a greater chance that he would kill the victim than if he had crashed into another car.

The suspect also said he "wanted to go to prison" so that his parents would not have to take care of him "as his health deteriorates" and so he would be free from the people who harass him, Waldschmidt said.

The sheriff's office declined to comment on Navorro's mental or physical health.

Thiessen, a 1983 graduate of L.P. Goodrich High School, was a marine who later served as a police officer in Fairfax, Virginia.

He later worked for the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Internet Crimes Against Children unit before returning to Fond du Lac to retire in 2018, where he volunteered at a local food pantry.

"Phillip was a generous, caring and loyal man who made friends easily wherever he went and maintained long-distance friendships for many years," says the Thiessen obituary.

"He believed in giving back to his community and was a volunteer at Fondy Food Pantry."

Navarro is being held on $ 1 million bail on charges of first-degree manslaughter, hate crime; The use of a dangerous weapon and 1st grade recklessly endanger safety.