Wisconsin Governor made facial coatings mandatory indoors





On Thursday, Governor Tony Evers declared a public health emergency and issued an emergency order forcing people to cover their faces when they are not in a private residence, according to a statement from his office.

"We have said all along that we are going to let science and public health experts be our guide in responding to this pandemic, and we know that face masks and coatings will save lives," Governor Evers said in the press release.

"While I know that emotions are high when it comes to covering your face in public," he added, "My job as governor is to put people first and do what's best for the people of our state, so that's what I'm going to do". do."

The order takes effect at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, according to the press release. It is slated to expire on September 28 or by a subsequent replacement order.

The move comes when the average number of new cases has increased dramatically in the past four weeks and the state is experiencing significant community expansion. According to Evers' office, there was a 75% increase in cases in July, prompting the order to declare a public health emergency. As of Friday morning, Wisconsin had 52,108 Covid-19 cases and 919 people had died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. More and more states are demanding masks and face covers to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, including Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana and Colorado, among others, just this month. Despite controversy and protests over mask mandates across the country, they have been shown to reduce the chance of virus transmission and stop the spread from person to person. Pursuant to the Governor's order, face covers are required for anyone over the age of 5 who is in an enclosed space, except for a private residence. Covers are also required if someone other than a household member is in the closed space. Otherwise, the masks "are highly recommended in all other environments, even outdoors, when physical distance cannot be maintained." There are exceptions, even while swimming or visiting the dentist. The order is enforceable for a fine of up to $ 200, although it is unclear how the application will work. Dr Ryan Westergaard, the Wisconsin state medical director and epidemiologist for communicable diseases, said in a statement that staying home, distancing yourself socially, and washing your hands are effective ways to stop the spread of the virus. But masks are also important, he said. "An increasing number of scientific studies tell us that facial coatings, when used correctly and consistently by a large percentage of the community, are extremely effective in preventing the spread of Covid-19 through respiratory drops," he said. Westergaard.

CNN's Brad Parks and Kay Jones contributed to this report.