Wisconsin gym under fire after offering training 'I can't breathe': report

A Wisconsin gym apologized for offering a new workout titled "I Can't Breathe," some of George Floyd's last words, with a screen showing a man on one knee.

An image from a dry erase board describing the AnytimeFitness workout in Wauwatosa spread quickly through social media, drawing strong criticism from users about its similarities to the way Floyd died.

The description of the training of more than 35 minutes included the phrase "And don't you dare go to bed". It is not clear what the saying was referring to.

"Really concerned that @AnytimeFitness finds himself mocking George Floyd's death, proper racism is alive in Wauwatosa #Milwaukee," one Twitter user wrote.

On Reddit, where the image is believed to have first appeared, one user commented, "Talk about tone deafness."

“Fire the person who thought this was smart or funny. In light of the brutal murder of a man. Sad and sick people, ”wrote another Reddit user.

Floyd died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes. In a recording of the fatal encounter, Floyd was heard saying, “I can't breathe! I can't breathe! "

His death has sparked worldwide protests over police brutality and racial injustice.

The gym issued an apology on Wednesday saying "they greatly regret our actions this week by offering a" I can't breathe "workout."

"No matter our intention, we now recognize how deeply offensive our words, illustrations and actions have been," said the statement, which was posted on Facebook.

