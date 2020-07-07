Wisconsin man accidentally shoots 80-year-old golfer after targeting groundhog, police say

A Wisconsin man accidentally shot an 80-year-old golfer on Monday while aiming at the groundhog on his property, authorities said.

Police said it appeared that the 50-year-old Lomira man was trying to shoot the rodent on his property when he bounced off some trees before hitting the golfer.

"When shooting firearms, it is always very important to know your target and beyond," said Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt. "Firearms are capable of firing long distances and it is always necessary to have a backstop that can prevent a bullet from traveling beyond what is desired."

Police received a report from a golfer who sustained a gunshot wound while playing golf at The Golf Club at Camelot in Lomira, just after 11 a.m. on Monday morning.

The golfer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, where he was treated and expected to be discharged, police said.

Both the golfer and the shooter have yet to be identified by authorities.

Police said the incident is still under investigation and that no further information will be released at this time.

In an unrelated incident, a 32-year-old woman was shot in the leg in the nearby town of Fond du Lac in Wisconsin when a firearm was accidentally shot in her bag, according to the Fond du Lac reporter.