Wisconsin man "attacking a white person" killed a motorcyclist, prosecutors say

Fond du Lac, Wisconsin police say a 27-year-old man intentionally hit his truck against a motorcyclist because he was "attacking a white person," leaving the rider dead last week, investigators said Thursday.

Daniel Navarro allegedly diverted his father's 2004 Dodge Dakota pickup into the victim's path without braking on July 3, Fond du Lac Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt said Thursday at a press conference.

Authorities identified the deceased as Phillip Thiessen, 55, a Navy veteran and former Virginia police officer who retired from a career at the Wisconsin Department of Justice, where he investigated crimes against children. After his retirement in 2018, he volunteered at the local food pantry.

Investigators arrived at the scene to find Thiessen's body, witnesses who were trying to help, and Navarro was nearby waiting for officers, authorities said.

When a patrol sergeant arrived, the sheriff said Navarro said he had intentionally collided with the motorcycle and had passed a field sobriety test.

Navarro allegedly targeted the motorcycle due to the pilot's career and the fact that injuries in such an accident would likely be fatal, Waldschmidt said. Navarro was unharmed.

A criminal complaint said Navarro told investigators that he had been "poisoned" by friends, coworkers, and neighbors and that he could hear neighbors making "racist comments through the walls," reported Milwaukee-based Fox 6. .

His alleged antagonists were all "Caucasian", according to the criminal complaint, and he claimed that he was being attacked because he is "Mexican."

Navarro allegedly chose his target because "whites ride motorcycles," especially Harley-Davidsons, according to the report.

He also claimed he wanted to go to prison to "break free from the people who harass him at home," according to Waldschmidt.

Investigators said they filed murder and hate crime charges, adding that although the attack was race-directed, Navarro was unaware that Thiessen was a retired member of the law enforcement community.

The court set his bond at $ 1 million, Fox 6 reported. He must return on July 17.