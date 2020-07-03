Wisconsin police officer fatally shoots a black man who allegedly wields knives, family says race played a role

A black man was shot dead by a Wisconsin police officer on Thursday after authorities said he chased a woman with a pair of knives and then advanced on the officer.

Relatives of Kevan Ruffin, 32, said he had psychiatric problems, but they believe his race played a role in the shooting.

Sheboygan, Wisconsin Police Chief Christopher Domagalski said police officers responded to a call saying a man was chasing a woman with "sai-style" kitchen knives around 5:50 a.m.

According to a local news report, the responding officer attempted to speak to him and fired his Taser before Ruffin allegedly charged him with the knives, "forcing the officer to use a firearm."

The officer has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard in shootings with officers involved. The state Department of Justice is investigating.

The officer, whose name and race have yet to be revealed, was wearing his body camera that recorded the incident.

The woman was reportedly taken to the hospital for treatment and has been released.

Court records show that Ruffin was arrested multiple times between 2008 and 2019, but was often found not guilty due to his mental health issues.

"But because he was black, he was considered a threat from the start," said Sheriyah Appleton, a cousin. "This has been happening all over the world, that is why everyone is protesting, that is why we are upset. The color of our skin should not determine whether we are in custody or taken to the morgue. "

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in Wisconsin called for an open and transparent investigation.

"We need to know why the Sheboygan police killed Mr. Ruffin instead of handling this in a non-violent way," Chris Ott, Executive Director of ALCU Wisconsin said Thursday.

Associated Press contributed to this report.