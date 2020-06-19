With a record increase in coronavirus cases, Arizona is plagued by forest fires.

Scientists say the fires are a sinister start to what could be a very active fire season in the West, as the pandemic, forest fires and climate change converge to create a recipe for a possible disaster.

As public health officials try to stop the coronavirus from spreading, the pandemic has forced state firefighters to adjust how they suppress fires.

This year, they are setting up more equipment, expanding camps, and relying more on jets to dump water, according to Tiffany Davila, public information officer for the Arizona Department of Forest and Fire Management.

"… Sometimes it can be difficult to be socially distant while fighting the fire, especially when there may be hundreds, maybe even a thousand firefighters assigned to any incident. But we are working as safely as possible to ensure that our crew remains healthy and our communities and residents remain protected, "he said.

Extreme heat and a "megameda" are fueling the fires

Abnormally high temperatures are the main driver of these massive fires, says Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA and the National Center for Atmospheric Research.

May was one of the warmest in Arizona history, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), with state temperatures of 5.5 degrees Fahrenheit higher than the 20th century average for the month.

But there are also long-term trends at play.

According to the National Weather Service in Phoenix, the city has not seen any measurable rain in more than two months.

And underlying this is an epic "mega-mall", spanning decades, that has dried up huge swaths of the southwest. A recent study found that the past two decades are probably the driest stretch the region has seen in hundreds of years, and that the culprit is human-caused global warming.

In the short term, favorable weather is not expected to help firefighters control flames in the short term.

The next chance for rain probably won't come until the monsoon season begins in early or mid-July, Swain says.

"Right now, it looks like there will be at least a couple more weeks of very dry, hot and occasionally windy conditions, which will likely mean that some of the fires now burning in Arizona are going to burn well into July." he said.

There is likely to be a fiery remainder of 2020

The situation in Arizona is troubling, but the possibility of what could happen as the fire season moves north to other parts of the western US. USA It is even more concerning, especially in California, which has been devastated by several deadly fires in recent years.

The most recent perspective from the National Interagency Fire Center projects above-average fire activity in Northern California as of June, and expands to include much of the Northwest, which could lead to fires in September.

"Unfortunately, (Arizona is) probably a preview of what's to come to neighboring states in the coming weeks and months, due to this emerging drought in much of the West and projections for a warmer-than-average summer in almost all parties, which is happening very often these days with climate change, "Swain said.

For Swain, the prospect of a pandemic colliding with the threats posed by an intense fire season is troubling.

There is smoke, which alone can pose health risks, and even more in light of how the coronavirus attacks victims' lungs.

There are challenges that the coronavirus poses for firefighters charged with protecting people from fires.

And then there is the issue of evacuations, and the risk that getting thousands of people out of the way of a fire could lead to more Covid-19 infections.

"It may have been a challenging fire season even without the pandemic, but it is making things much more difficult."