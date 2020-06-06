With a shocking invocation of George Floyd, Trump shows his disconnection from the pain of the nation.

"Hopefully George is looking down right now and saying this is a great thing happening to our country," Trump said Friday at the Rose Garden, shortly after arguing that the economy is coming back as a "rocket. "

"This is a great day for him. It is a great day for everyone," Trump said.

Trump's comment and subsequent Twitter post, in which he promoted Beck's interview with Owens in a storm of tweets where he attacked his critics and elevated his followers, once again showed the insensitivity of the president and his inability to empathize with the experience of black Americans, for whom racism and police brutality are consistently daily events.

The President's "big day" comment was strange, not only because of the circumstances of Floyd's death, but because the day's economic news also highlighted the persistent gap between black and white unemployment. Furthermore, it is unclear whether the anger and energy running through the national protests against Floyd's death will translate into tangible and lasting change at the federal, state and local levels. A promising sign of progress: the Minneapolis City Council voted to ban the bottlenecks on Friday, a day after the Floyd memorial.

Although the protests have attracted Americans of all races, Trump has refused to engage in any meaningful debate about police procedures, other than to denounce the inhumanity of the Floyd murder. Rather than publicly lobbying for policy changes, or asking Republican lawmakers to do so, he has literally backed away from the White House while glorifying the ability of the military and police to "dominate" the streets and defeat to the protesters.

His main concern, as always, is how the crisis has impacted him as he has attempted to present himself as a president of law and order, while targeting perceived adversaries of Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser to Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski. , a Republican who dared to question his actions this week.

Trump's effort to speak for Floyd on Friday came during an event aimed at celebrating the unemployment figure of 13.3% in May, a figure that economists expected to be closer to 20%. The president overlooked the obvious inequality within the new figures: the fact that black unemployment was 16.8% compared to white unemployment of 12.4%.

Democrat Joe Biden touched on that disparity by responding to the president's comments, calling them despicable.

"George Floyd's last words – 'I can't breathe. I can't breathe' – have echoed across the nation, and frankly across the world," Biden said Friday at Delaware State University, a historically black university in Dover, Delaware.

"For the President to try to put any other word on George Floyd's lips, I sincerely believe that he is despicable."

"The fact that he did it the day black unemployment increased, Hispanic unemployment increased, black youth unemployment skyrocketed, it tells you everything you need to know about this man and what really matters to him," Biden said.

Trump's reluctance to participate

Trump's reluctance to engage any sector of the electorate beyond his own base, especially at a time when he has the opportunity to build bridges with troubled Americans, was underscored on Friday by his decision to venture outside the White House and visit Maine, one of the least important. various states of the country, for a week when the nation clamored for a conversation about healing racial divisions.

Reluctant, or perhaps unable, to hold difficult conversations with Americans about the racial justice issues facing the United States, Trump played it safe in Maine on Friday, speaking to a predominantly white audience in Maine's 2nd Congressional District, where 95% of the population is white.

Trump won Maine's second district 51% from Hillary Clinton's 41% in 2016 after the district twice endorsed former President Barack Obama, despite losing the state as a whole. Still, given that Maine divides his electoral votes, Trump obtained an electoral vote for his victory in the 2nd District.

Democratic Rep. Jared Golden overturned the district in 2018 in the country's first use of qualified election voting for a House race, but with Trump on the ballot again this fall, the first-year lawmaker could have a competitive reelection.

Golden was the only Democrat to split his impeachment votes, voting to condemn the president for abuse of power but not for obstruction of Congress. The Cook Political Report calls his reelection run a shock.

During Trump's visit to Puritan Medical Products, he touted his administration's handling of the pandemic and the "thousands" of lives they saved, as well as new economic figures and his team's efforts to drive the expansion of American manufacturing companies. The president barely alluded to national protests while seeking support for his reelection campaign.

He vaguely referred to this moment as "a historic time" amid comments about the pandemic.

"This is a very important moment for our country. You see what is happening. But a lot of good things are happening," Trump said in Puritan on Friday afternoon. "However, today something very big happened when we saw (economic) numbers like we have never seen before in the history of our country. Good time. Because people look at that and say: 'Hello, this country is great" "

Trump's increasing isolation is even more surprising, as polls show Biden, the former vice president, expanded his leadership of Trump in polls that prove his showdown in November.

See Trump and Biden face-to-face polls

A new CNN polls poll shows that 51% of registered voters across the country support Biden, while 41% support Trump, a wider gap in Biden's favor than in April. The poll survey includes the five most recent national telephone polls that measure the views of registered voters, and three of the polls were conducted after the Floyd murder.

A NPR / PBS Newshour / Marist College poll released on Friday found that 67% of Americans believe Trump's response to the protests has increased tensions, while 18% said it has helped ease tensions.

The poll numbers limited a week of self-inflicted mistakes by Trump in response to the protests. Most dazzling was the Trump administration's surprisingly autocratic reversal of peaceful protesters with smoke balls and pepper near the White House to clear the way for their awkward photo shoot outside the Episcopal Church of San Juan (where he waved a Bible in the air – how one could handle a trophy or autographed baseball).

In the state of Maine on Friday, Trump seemed to have no other message to persuade voters this November beyond his statements that the economy is recovering, reminders that the economy was flourishing before the coronavirus hit the United States, and its argument that its administration masterfully mitigated the effects of a virus that killed more than 100,000 Americans.

"We saved thousands and thousands of lives," said Trump.

During an afternoon roundtable with a commercial fisherman in Bangor, Trump compared Maine Governor Janet Mills, a Democrat, to a "dictator" for reopening the state economy too slowly in his opinion.

"All states are opening up, they're making a lot of money. That's why we had the good numbers today," said Trump. "You have a governor who doesn't know what he's doing and he's like a dictator, you know?"

Later in the day in Puritan, Trump called Maine "a great state" in his final speech for victory in the Nov. 3 election.

"By the way, let that other half go to Trump," he said, referring to the state's other, more liberal district, which lost by double digits. "You," he told the audience, "don't have to worry."