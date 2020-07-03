With a worsening pandemic, California bans singing in places of worship







"Practices and performance have a higher probability of Covid-19 transmission through contaminated exhaled droplets and should occur through alternative methods such as Internet transmission," the state Department of Public Health announced in an order Wednesday. .

California has had more than 24,000 cases of coronavirus. On Tuesday, it announced 6,367 cases, the second highest total for the state since the pandemic began. This has prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to tighten the restrictions.

Covid patients account for about 30% of all hospitalizations, according to state data.