With a worsening pandemic, California bans singing in places of worship

"Practices and performance have a higher probability of Covid-19 transmission through contaminated exhaled droplets and should occur through alternative methods such as Internet transmission," the state Department of Public Health announced in an order Wednesday. .
California has had more than 24,000 cases of coronavirus. On Tuesday, it announced 6,367 cases, the second highest total for the state since the pandemic began. This has prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to tighten the restrictions.
Covid patients account for about 30% of all hospitalizations, according to state data.
Singing in services has proven to be a way to spread a virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"The act of singing, in itself, could have contributed to the transmission through the emission of aerosols, which is affected by the volume of the vocalization."
Other changes
While the California Department of Public Health strongly recommends that places of worship continue to provide remote services, in-person services are currently allowed in California if appropriate measures are followed.
Among existing protocols, all houses of worship are required to limit their attendance to 25% of construction capacity or a maximum of 100 attendees, the order says.
"Places of worship must take reasonable steps to remind congregations and visitors to wear face covers and practice physical distance and to frequently wash their hands with soap for at least 20 seconds, use hand sanitizer, and not touch their hands. face". He says.
Offering dishes and similar items that move between people in places of worship has also been temporarily suspended.