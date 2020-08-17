with-qanon,-trump-and-gop-head-into-the-sewer

Reed Galen is an independent political strategist and co-founder of The Lincoln Project. You can follow him on Twitter @reedgalen. The views expressed in this commentary are their own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) This week in Georgia, the followers of QAnon, a baseless “deep state” conspiracy, likely found their way into Washington’s halls of power. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a wealthy first-time candidate, won the Republican nomination for the state’s heavily GOP leaning 14th congressional district, nearly ensuring she’ll be headed to Capitol Hill next year.

Greene’s comments, past and current, on Democrats, Muslims, Jews and people of color range from uncomfortable to reprehensible. Given President Donald Trump’s role as the head of the Republican Party, it should come as no surprise that more down-ballot GOP candidates hew to this line of belief, behavior and speech.

During her victory speech this week, Greene described House Speaker Nancy Pelosi thusly: “She’s a hypocrite. She’s anti-American. And we’re going to kick that b*tch out of Congress.”

In Greene’s mind, and in the minds of millions of other QAnon believers, Pelosi is part of a Democrat-led deep state conspiracy that operates an international child sex trafficking ring funded by George Soros.

Read that again.