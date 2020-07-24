With the Pentagon's UFO unit in the spotlight, the report mentions & # 39; out-of-the-world vehicles not made on this earth & # 39;

According to a New York Times report, a long-hidden UFO investigation unit within the Pentagon will release some of its findings.

The unit, which is now part of the Office of Naval Intelligence, has spent more than a decade discussing mysterious events in classified briefings, according to the media outlet. A government contractor told the Times that he gave a classified briefing to the Defense Department in March, describing the recoveries of "out-of-world vehicles not made on this Earth."

The Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force at the Office of Naval Intelligence was described in a report by the Senate Intelligence Committee last month. The unit standardizes "the collection and reporting of unidentified aerial phenomena, any links they have with adversary foreign governments, and the threat they pose to United States military assets and facilities," the report says.

"However, the Committee remains concerned that there is no unified and comprehensive process within the Federal Government to collect and analyze intelligence information on unidentified aerial phenomena, despite the potential threat," he added. “The Committee understands that relevant intelligence can be sensitive; however, the Committee considers that the exchange of information and coordination throughout the Intelligence Community has been inconsistent, and this issue has lacked the attention of senior leaders. "

AREA 51 PILOT PHOTOS REVEAL NEW VIEW OF THE MYSTERIOUS BASE OF NEVADA

In the report, the Senate Intelligence Committee orders the Director of National Intelligence, in consultation with the Secretary of Defense, to submit a report to the intelligence and armed services committees of Congress on unidentified aerial phenomena (or "anomalous air vehicles "). The report must include "objects observed in the air that have not been identified."

The Committee says the report must be submitted within 180 days of the enactment of the Intelligence Authorization Act for fiscal year 2021. The bill was introduced on June 8, 2020.

The New York Times reports that a small group of government officials and scientists believe that objects of "undetermined origin" have crashed on Earth and have been recovered, including former Senator Harry Reid. While some have been found to be man-made materials, there are question marks over others.

The publication quotes Eric W. Davis, an astrophysicist who worked as a subcontractor and consultant for the Pentagon's UFO program. Davis, who now works for the defense contractor Aerospace Corporation, said he also gave information about the recovery of unexplained objects to staff members of the Senate Armed Services Committee and the Senate Intelligence Committee on 21 and 23 March. October 2019, respectively. the Times added.

ARE UFOS A THREAT? WE NEED TO INVESTIGATE, SAYS OLD US SECRET PROGRAM HEAD.

"As we have said previously, the Defense Department and all military departments take any incursion of unauthorized aircraft into our training camps or designated airspace very seriously, and examine every report," a Department of Defense spokesman told Fox News. Defending. via email. "This includes examinations of incursions that are initially reported as" unidentified aerial phenomena "(UAP) when the observer cannot immediately identify what they are observing."

The Department of Defense, he explained, does not publicly discuss the details of observations or examination of reported incursions into its training camps or designated airspace, including incursions initially designated as UAP.

"Regarding the working group mentioned in the article, I can say that the department is creating a working group to gain knowledge and insight into the nature and origins of UAPs, as well as their operations, capabilities, performance and / or firms. " she added. "The mission of the task force will be to detect, analyze, catalog, consolidate and exploit non-traditional aerospace vehicles / UAPs that pose an operational threat to US national security. And to avoid strategic surprises."

Fox News has also contacted Aerospace Corporation with a request for comment on this story.

Speaking to the New York Times, Reid said he believes the government and the private sector may have recovered materials from unidentified objects. "After researching this, I came to the conclusion that there were reports, some were substantive, others not so much, that there were actual materials that the government and the private sector had in their possession," Reid said in the interview.

Reid's comments are the latest from the former lawmaker. In June 2019, he told the KNPR of Nevada that he wanted lawmakers to hold public hearings on what the military knows.

PENTAGON SHOULD PUBLISH THE UFO REPORT, THE SENATE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE PROVIDES

"They would be amazed at how the American public would accept it," Reid said during the extensive interview. "People in their individual states would accept it."

The former Nevada senator also tweeted about the issue multiple times, including in April, when he said he was pleased that the Pentagon released three videos of "unidentified aerial phenomena," adding that "the American people deserve to be informed."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In December 2017, Fox News reported that the Pentagon had secretly established a program to investigate UFOs at Reid's request.