With these racist markers in place, there can be no peace (opinion)

From Richmond, Virginia, where the great equestrian statue of Robert E. Lee
it was marked with the words "No more white supremacy" and "Blood in your hands," to Oxford, Mississippi, where the statue of the common soldier sits at the entrance to the University of Mississippi. was tagged
with the words "spiritual genocide" citizens they are ranting against
Systemic racism and its precise connection with the legacy of white supremacy represented by these monuments.
Time and again, particularly after the violence fueled by white supremacy in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, but also after the 2015 Charleston massacre, Confederate symbols, both flags and monuments, have been criticized, sparking calls for removal of monuments from shared public spaces. And yet, largely white-led Republican legislatures across the South they have passed laws
to protect these memorials
and leave them firmly in place as what for many is a demonstration of white authority over the levers of power across the region.
A crucial thing to know here is that these attacks on Confederate monuments are not a new phenomenon. They have long been the target of people who have felt the inequality of American justice. When the Lee memorial was opened in 1890, John Mitchell, editor of the local black newspaper The Richmond Planet, saw at the monument
a symbol meant to deter racial progress and noted that "(he forged) heavier chains with which to be linked."
A few decades later, in the 1930s, black southerners recorded their contempt for Confederate monuments on the pages of the nation's leading black newspaper, The Chicago Defender. As one reader said: "If those monuments were not standing, the white south would not be so encouraged to practice hatred and discrimination against our people."
But it was 1966 murder of 20-year-old Sammy Younge, Jr.
in Tuskegee, Alabama, which feels surprisingly similar to the death of George Floyd and the current attack on Confederate monuments in 2020. In early January of that year, Younge, a student at the Tuskegee Institute and an active member of the Coordination Committee No Violent for Students (SNCC), detained at a service station where Marvin Segrest, the 68-year-old white assistant, told him to use the "colored" bathroom in the back. A discussion ensued between the two men in which Younge asked Segrest "Have you not heard of the Civil Rights Act?" — a reference to the 1964 legislation
Prohibit the segregation of public accommodation. As the exchange intensified, Segrest took a gun and shot Younge, killing him.
Segrest admitted to the murder and was charged with second-degree murder, but in December of that same year. he was acquitted
. It was a result that Tuskegee students expected from an Alabama court, but it was nonetheless very profound and they returned that night to meet on campus to decide next steps. As SNCC leader James Forman described in his book
On Younge, around midnight, a student announced that he would go to the city to camp next to the confederate monument located in the center of the city. One after another offered to join him, until a crowd of several hundred began to walk towards the city. But when they got there, they recognized the symbolism of the injustice it represented at the monument. A member of the SNCC asked someone to bring paint and cans of black paint were made available within minutes. The students sprayed the monument with it, added the name of Sammy Younge, and in big capitals the slogan "BLACK POWER" through the pedestal
. They also cause bush fires around the base.
This was almost 50 years before "Black Lives Matter" first appeared on Confederate monuments, which today still serve as symbols of oppression and racism. embedded in our justice system among members of police departments
, and a growing network of hate groups. In 1966 it was the Ku Klux Klan, in 2020 it can be anyone, from white nationalist gun rights activists to other extremists linked to the far-right movement. In 1966, racist Alabama Governor George Wallace ignored the pleas of the Tuskegee black community. In 2020, instead of addressing the racial inequalities that led people to protest then and now, the President of the United States has turned a blind eye to the pain and suffering of black Americans. Both men encouraged a militaristic response
to justifiable frustration at the suppression of your civil rights.
Confederate monuments are intensely local objects. They were placed there by locals and the local community will decide whether to move them. And they should move them, because they chase the squares of the southern cities, the university campuses and the grounds of the courts and stadiums, which are supposed to be democratic public spaces. As long as the monuments to the Confederacy remain in these shared spaces, there will be no peace.
When southern peoples, cities, and university campuses revert to the issue of Confederate monuments on the basis of what they are supposed to be democratic public spaces, they surely will, they must recognize the legacy of racism and white supremacy that represent these statues. The protests of what Frederick Douglass called "madness monuments
"They are unlikely to cease, and history provides us with many reasons why they are a source of insult and pain to black Americans, especially black southerners. What they and others see in George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, they He recalls systemic racism in his own communities, where Confederate monuments, some located there more than a century ago, continue to "talk" about white supremacy and injustice.
