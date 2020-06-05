With these racist markers in place, there can be no peace (opinion)





Time and again, particularly after the violence fueled by white supremacy in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, but also after the 2015 Charleston massacre, Confederate symbols, both flags and monuments, have been criticized, sparking calls for removal of monuments from shared public spaces. And yet, largely white-led Republican legislatures across the South they have passed laws to protect these memorials and leave them firmly in place as what for many is a demonstration of white authority over the levers of power across the region.

A crucial thing to know here is that these attacks on Confederate monuments are not a new phenomenon. They have long been the target of people who have felt the inequality of American justice. When the Lee memorial was opened in 1890, John Mitchell, editor of the local black newspaper The Richmond Planet, saw at the monument a symbol meant to deter racial progress and noted that "(he forged) heavier chains with which to be linked."

A few decades later, in the 1930s, black southerners recorded their contempt for Confederate monuments on the pages of the nation's leading black newspaper, The Chicago Defender. As one reader said: "If those monuments were not standing, the white south would not be so encouraged to practice hatred and discrimination against our people."





