With vandalism and personal threats, protests go beyond the & # 39; Pacific & # 39;

What is it going to take for the left and its media chamber to call in the vandals and violent thugs who pretend to be just "peaceful protesters"?

Yes, many George Floyd protesters are law abiding, reject violence, and simply want to exercise their First Amendment right to assemble and be heard. Good for them, no matter what you think of their views.

Yet too many are but brutes, bent on destruction, intimidation, and the imposition of their will by force.

And it's not just the ones who provoke and attack the police (and others): nearly 400 New York police officers were wounded in the early days of the George Floyd "demonstrations".

Occupy City Hall continues to maintain the land he illegally claimed for himself until he was satisfied with the NYPD funding cuts. On Wednesday morning, OCH again clashed with the police; a thug then went after a journalist. (At least the OCH area is not the Seattle CHOP, where four shootings left two dead. Not yet, anyway.)

The looters who launched themselves during the early chaos to enrich themselves while destroying hundreds of companies (many of them belonging to members of minorities and immigrants) are also not the only culprits.

In addition to these thugs there are armies of the righteous who think they now have a license to harass, destroy, and threaten. Those, for example, who bombarded City Council members with personal phone calls, text messages, and home visits. Speaker Corey Johnson says that "protesters" against the police even attacked her boyfriend, destroying her building, owned by a person of color.

Others have snatched police barricades and taken over city streets, as well as splashing paint on statues and disfiguring public buildings, smashing memorials even when it has no rhyme or reason regarding its supposed cause.

"If this country doesn't give us what we want, then we will burn this system down," promised Hawk Newsome, head of New York's Black Lives Matter, who claims to seek "black sovereignty by whatever means necessary."

To claim that protesters like these are "peaceful" is to ask for more violence.