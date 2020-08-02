Withdrawal of US troops from Germany: Trump's last gift to Putin before the election?

This week in an apparently rampant tug, he ripped one of those cables announcing a plan to withdraw nearly 12,000 troops from Germany. This thin green thread of forces, woven through Germany's historic cities, rolling fields, and dense forests, has helped three generations to secure peace in Europe, embodying an unwavering commitment among former enemies.

However, the relationship now, particularly if Trump is reelected later this year, is in free fall, an unknown fate.

His decision, if his tweets have been guessed correctly, appears to be to punish Germany.

"Germany pays Russia billions of dollars a year for Energy, and we are supposed to protect Germany from Russia. What is this all about?" Trump wrote in a post.

"Also, Germany is very delinquent in its 2% tariff to NATO. Therefore, we are withdrawing some troops from Germany!"

His low-diplomatic data grenades were dumped in moments in the middle of the night, but it could take years to undo the damage German officials fear he will inflict on the military alliance.

The head of the German Parliament's Foreign Relations Committee, Norbert Roettgen, responded on Twitter on Wednesday, saying: "Instead of strengthening NATO, it will weaken the alliance. The military influence of the United States will not increase, but will decrease. in relation to Russia and the Near and Middle East. "

Bavarian State Governor Markus Soeder, whose region is home to several US bases, also criticized Trump: "Unfortunately, this severely damages German-American relations. You cannot see a military benefit. It weakens NATO and the United States. "

It is no surprise, then, that the Kremlin is happily exploiting Europe's dismay, and spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN: "We never hide that [we believe] that the fewer American soldiers there are on the European continent, the calmer it is in Europe." .

Trump is the gift he keeps giving to the Kremlin: his unpredictability, while often a pain, is a continual grinding to them for his propaganda factory.

It has taken the 45th President of the United States almost four years selfish and destructive to reach this point, but by pulling the trigger to withdraw the troops from Germany, a third of the total stationed in the country, has signaled the end of what Franklin D Roosevelt, the 32nd President of the United States, conceived of as a post-World War II order based on common interests and collective aspirations.

Roosevelt and other leaders of his generation witnessed the worst times when the great powers collided, driven by a few evil and possessive men; Assuming that Trump is not completely ignorant, he has chosen to ignore this obvious fact.

The problem for NATO and the United States' other allies is that there seems to be little that can stop Trump from his impulses. Defense Secretary Mark Esper echoed the president's words, saying: "Germany is the richest country in Europe. Germany can and should pay more for its defense."

This argument will sound empty in the cavernous corridors of NATO headquarters in the leafy suburbs of Brussels, where the commitment to 2% of GDP came long before Trump began his presidency, as did General John Hyten's claim, vice president of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. who said the reduction "would strengthen" US support for its allies because it "would better distribute forces across Europe and increase the use of rotational forces."

Esper spoke of a "strategic deployment" as some troops could move to Poland and others could end up in the tiny Baltic states. And Jens Stoltenberg, NATO's perennially optimistic secretary-general, said "The United States had consulted closely with all NATO allies before today's announcement," despite German officials expressing surprise when they first learned of the possible reduction a month ago.

Stoltenberg has fought persistent rearguard action against Trump's impulses to free himself from NATO since the US President took office in January 2017. As recently as the last NATO leaders meeting in Luton, England, in December 2019, Stoltenberg let Trump blow his own trumpet by announcing increasing GDP defense spending commitments he had squeezed from alliance members.

He is still trying to save the day now, claiming quite hopefully that Trump's decision "underscores America's continued commitment to NATO and European security."

The reality is that Trump has intimidated German Chancellor Angela Merkel from the outset, and not only in the defense spending commitment below the German average of 1.38% of GDP, but also on exports BMW auto and commerce in general. At his first White House meeting in the spring of 2017, the President barely looked Merkel in the eye and refused to shake her hand; At a NATO summit in 2018, he reprimanded her over breakfast. And now this.

Ironically, Trump's generals are moving Europe's US Army command EUCOM from Germany to NATO's home Brussels to "improve EUCOM's operational flexibility," according to EUCOM Commander Tom Wolters, despite the blatant NATO contribution deficit in Belgium; at 0.93% it is even lower than that of Germany.

Whatever Trump's motive may be, whether it's petulance or even a strategic pivot for Asia, as Esper explained in recent weeks, the reality leaves allies in turmoil and runs counter to the long-term benefit of the United States; Now those European countries must seek defense for themselves, not for a quick fix, but as a major strategic change.

Germany's Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said it was a "pity" that Trump withdrew troops from Germany, adding: "I want us to finally move more quickly towards a common European security and defense policy."

While that is not the cup of iced tea or latte of all European leaders, the only thing the EU has managed to do in recent weeks is demonstrate that it can compromise and overcome huge internal differences of opinion, as it did during four days and nights, agreeing on his next seven-year budget and an even more thorny Covid-19 rescue plan.

Trump has not caused a common European defense deal to emerge overnight, but he has compressed the wait until there is one, and none of this is good for the United States right now.

As Trump searches for friends to tighten his sanctions against China and Iran, a less tied and restless Europe will seek secure relationships that are tailored to his trade and national security interests. And those don't always align with those in the United States.

Simultaneously, he is empowering Russian President Vladimir Putin, a strategic enemy already on the offensive, while disabling vital allies in that same fight. It is a dual objective of its own, typical of a President of the United States who insists on playing by his own rules.

If the Covid-19 pandemic, which appears to be delaying its presidency, cannot teach you that sometimes the convention has the answers, there is little chance that it will reverse the course of the 12,000 troops.

Perhaps a new American president will be elected this November with enough time and persuasive powers to repair the rift Trump has caused with his country's allies. It will not be easy, as Trump's confidence deficit is exacerbated by everyone who was at his side.

From this side of the Atlantic, Trump appears to be embarking on a journey to unknown waters, ignoring well-publicized storm warnings.