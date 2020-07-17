Withdrawing Covid-19 data from CDC is a recipe for chaos (Opinion)

When Michael Caputo, the department's assistant secretary for public affairs, confirmed the decision, he said in a statement, "A new, faster and more comprehensive data system is what our nation needs to defeat the coronavirus and CDC, an operational division of HHS. will certainly participate in this simplified government-wide response. They just won't control it anymore … CDC's former hospital data collection operation once worked well monitoring hospital information across the country, but today it is an inadequate system "

I share the concern (strongly).

We have seen the Governors of Georgia and Florida being accused of misreporting the data to show it in the most lighthearted way. Candice Broce, spokeswoman for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, apologized in a May 11 tweet for a chart of new confirmed cases that was misleading and caused confusion. The graphic has been removed.

The alleged interference in Florida was so harsh that the state's top data analyst Rebekah Jones says she was fired for refusing to manipulate data. Governor Ron DeSantis has disputed Jones's claims, calling the situation "no problem."

And autocrat-led governments admired by President Donald Trump, including Brazil (Jair Bolsonaro) and Russia (Vladimir Putin), have also been accused of having their fingers on the data bottle, trying to fictionalize the pandemic. In Russia, an unexpectedly low Covid-19-related death rate raised many international suspicions, but little has changed in the methods used to define a Covid-19-associated death, and the country continues to deny that it has manipulated data.

In Brazil, the Supreme Court had to intervene to stifle Bolsonaro's plans in the complete suppression of data. But your current reports remain, in my opinion, suspicious. As with Russia, the number of reported cases and deaths has been reduced at times despite lack of sufficient resources or government attention applied to the problem.

It's easy to imagine that this type of data dominance by tough guys is becoming increasingly attractive to President Trump as the United States struggles with the reality of a disastrous and poorly managed pandemic.

But I have a feeling the White House will have buyer's remorse sooner rather than later. Ironically, it is the lack of a single-payer healthcare system in the United States that is likely to frustrate any effort to suppress and misrepresent the data. Medical care here is made up of a series of interlocking type groups on a good day that don't have a standardized way of doing much of anything.

An attempt by free sellers to impose a classic single-payer process on the Rube Goldberg system that we now use seems doomed to failure.

Caputo and other administration officials probably have no idea how big a task it is to collect tens of thousands of cases a day, organize them, graphically display them, and wake up again the next day to do exactly the same thing. HHS has selected TeleTracking, a well-regarded Pittsburgh company that has experience smoothing hiccups and potholes in data collection from any hospital. Months ago, the company also developed a beautiful Covid-19 tracking panel.

Before entering the Covid-19 data display business, TeleTracking was known for developing systems to ensure an efficient flow of electronic information. This could be used to help a hospital quickly determine when, for example, a room in the room is clean and ready to receive an emergency patient.

But putting them in the hot seat during the height of a historic pandemic is essentially like deciding on April 14 (July 14 of this year) that TurboTax will take over the duties of the Internal Revenue Service, in the name of efficiency.

Although it is likely that TeleTracking has been preparing for this task for several weeks, in effect now, with the current daily infection rate of over 50,000 new cases per day, you will receive information on over a million cases per month and administrative reports. daily. from thousands of health centers.

They will quickly realize that there are vast differences in serving private clients who have approached them compared to the avalanche of public information they are about to receive. After all, the past hospitals that could afford to call TeleTracking for help are the kind of hospitals with enough staff to report clean and polished data.

But many hospitals are struggling with cash and don't have the staff to devote adequate time to the task, especially during a pandemic that has depleted resources and morale. In making the change, Caputo and HHS have addressed a real problem in data quality. But the problem is not, as Caputo suggested in his statement, that the CDC cannot handle the data, it is that most health care systems simply cannot provide it in a timely manner.

Knowing how arduous the task of collecting data on each case and each hospital bed can be, the CDC prepared and updated the educational modules before they were recently withdrawn.

According to the Caputo announcement (a political operative installed to run the HHS program) and the 13-page HHS instruction guide, the TeleTracking program will present different (and more streamlined!) Forms, with slightly different definitions and processes. Training people to use them … that's another matter.

Furthermore, it is not clear that Caputo knows what he wants. The HHS guidance issued is for "Data Reports from Hospitals, Hospital Laboratories, and Acute Care Centers." But no new guidance is provided to gather information on the vast majority of Covid-19 patients – those diagnosed at clinics, driving test sites, and hopefully soon, using home test kits. To really improve the situation, the "everything in government" response will also have to follow trends in new cases, as that is what drives hospital utilization.

Also, there is no guidance on which large private laboratories, which run most diagnostic tests, are concerned with their results. And what about the insurance companies that will collect all this data for their purposes and funeral companies and the team of experts in vital statistics that record the fate of every human being?

There's also the strange final execution built into the HHS guideline that allows hospitals the "right" to report data directly to the state, not the federal government, a local station that will conform to scientific, not political, standards.

Caputo's statement that with this change the CDC will "no longer control" critical data is chilling. But in truth, CDC never controlled the data, and neither will HHS. Data is everywhere; or in political language, the system is extremely permeable. With the disease, the truth will come to light and sooner than the administration realizes. Death is impossible to hide; tragedy cannot be "rationalized".

Perhaps the White House is aware of all this and the real plan is simply to create more chaos and mistrust of the facts as a means of numbing the entire population, as has been suggested.

However, the only lesson of the pandemic learned by everyone except those in the White House is this: Covid-19 is not a problem with a political solution, it is a tragedy of historical proportions.

Misdirection, brutal dominance, chaos by itself, blaming the other guy, it all falls to his face in front of thousands of sick and dying Americans. It is recommended that HHS do everything possible to control the pandemic, rather than news of the pandemic.