Withdrawing Covid-19 data from CDC is a recipe for chaos (Opinion)

When Michael Caputo, the department's assistant secretary for public affairs, confirmed the decision, he said in a statement, "A new, faster and more comprehensive data system is what our nation needs to defeat the coronavirus and CDC, an operational division of HHS. will certainly participate in this simplified government-wide response. They just won't control it anymore … CDC's former hospital data collection operation once worked well monitoring hospital information across the country, but today it is an inadequate system "
I share the concern (strongly).
It's easy to imagine that this type of data dominance by tough guys is becoming increasingly attractive to President Trump as the United States struggles with the reality of a disastrous and poorly managed pandemic.
But I have a feeling the White House will have buyer's remorse sooner rather than later. Ironically, it is the lack of a single-payer healthcare system in the United States that is likely to frustrate any effort to suppress and misrepresent the data. Medical care here is made up of a series of interlocking type groups on a good day that don't have a standardized way of doing much of anything.
An attempt by free sellers to impose a classic single-payer process on the Rube Goldberg system that we now use seems doomed to failure.
Before entering the Covid-19 data display business, TeleTracking was known for developing systems to ensure an efficient flow of electronic information. This could be used to help a hospital quickly determine when, for example, a room in the room is clean and ready to receive an emergency patient.
But putting them in the hot seat during the height of a historic pandemic is essentially like deciding on April 14 (July 14 of this year) that TurboTax will take over the duties of the Internal Revenue Service, in the name of efficiency.
They will quickly realize that there are vast differences in serving private clients who have approached them compared to the avalanche of public information they are about to receive. After all, the past hospitals that could afford to call TeleTracking for help are the kind of hospitals with enough staff to report clean and polished data.
But many hospitals are struggling with cash and don't have the staff to devote adequate time to the task, especially during a pandemic that has depleted resources and morale. In making the change, Caputo and HHS have addressed a real problem in data quality. But the problem is not, as Caputo suggested in his statement, that the CDC cannot handle the data, it is that most health care systems simply cannot provide it in a timely manner.
Knowing how arduous the task of collecting data on each case and each hospital bed can be, the CDC prepared and updated the educational modules before they were recently withdrawn.
There's also the strange final execution built into the HHS guideline that allows hospitals the "right" to report data directly to the state, not the federal government, a local station that will conform to scientific, not political, standards.
Caputo's statement that with this change the CDC will "no longer control" critical data is chilling. But in truth, CDC never controlled the data, and neither will HHS. Data is everywhere; or in political language, the system is extremely permeable. With the disease, the truth will come to light and sooner than the administration realizes. Death is impossible to hide; tragedy cannot be "rationalized".
However, the only lesson of the pandemic learned by everyone except those in the White House is this: Covid-19 is not a problem with a political solution, it is a tragedy of historical proportions.
Misdirection, brutal dominance, chaos by itself, blaming the other guy, it all falls to his face in front of thousands of sick and dying Americans. It is recommended that HHS do everything possible to control the pandemic, rather than news of the pandemic.