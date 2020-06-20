Within the plan of the US government. USA To fly the moon

Fly the moon

Sounds like the grand plan of a James Bond villain. Only the idea came up, not from a fictional villain, but from the government of the United States of America.

The secret mission, codenamed "Project A119," was conceived at the beginning of the space race by an Air Force division located at New Mexico's Kirtland Air Force Base.

A June 1959 report titled "A Study of Lunar Research Flights" outlined plans to explode the bomb at the "terminator" of the moon, the area between the part of the surface that is illuminated by the sun and the part that it's dark.

The explosion likely would have been visible to the naked eye from the ground, in part, because the military had planned to add sodium to the bomb. When it explodes, the sodium would glow.

"A nuclear bomb on the surface of the moon was definitely one of the stupidest things the government could do," said John Greenewald, Jr., author of the new book "Secrets of the Black Vault: The Army's Plan for a Base. Military on the Moon and other declassified documents that rewrote history. "(Rowman and Littlefield), now available. Greenewald also runs a website called The Black Vault, an online repository of some 2.1 million pages of previously secret related documents. with UFOs, murders and other phenomena legally obtained through requests for the Freedom of Information Law.

The Air Force devised the moon argument as "showing a dominance of space by the United States over the Soviet Union and, ultimately, the entire world," the author writes in his book. The plan was never carried out, perhaps due to the potential for "unparalleled scientific disaster," as one declassified document puts it.

Another crazy idea was the Army's scheme to build a military base on the moon. Born in 1959 and codenamed "Project Horizon," the goal was to create a permanent colony to house 10-20 people in late 1966. Projections required an average of 5.3 launches to bring the team there. Saturn rockets per month from August 1964 through November 1966. (In the entire history of the US space program, only 19 Saturn were launched.)

"It sounds crazy, but when it comes down to it, that's what the military is all about," says Greenewald. "They want to find out how to get a strategic advantage."

In a 1959 memo, Lt. Arthur G. Trudeau, chief of research and development for the US Army. The US demanded that the United States beat the Soviets to the moon, and that if the United States first established a permanent base, prestige and psychology the advantage to the nation would be invaluable. "

The studio even went so far as to design suits to be worn by the landing party, as well as a lunar bulldozer that would be needed for construction. The immense scientific obstacles meant that the plan was never carried out, and there was also the question of cost.

The report estimated that establishing a 12-man outpost and keeping it operational for a year would cost more than $ 6 billion. (That's over $ 53 billion in today's dollars.)

As far-fetched as these two ideas seem, the author says that nearly 25 years of collecting government documents have taught him that we should not rule out the possibility of current or future space schemes. Who knows how the military might be involved in the upcoming launches into the cosmos?

"You look at these documents and wonder if this is what they are telling us," the author told The Post. "Imagine what they are not."