Within the reopening of New York City's not-so-great coronavirus

New York City is slated to reopen on Monday, but there will be nothing great about it.

A number of tired coronavirus retailers, including Sephora, Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, won't open, even though store pickup or return is fine.

"Phase 1 will only have a minor impact on retail and retail," said Stuart Applebaum, president of the 60,000-member Union of Retailers, Wholesalers and Department Stores, referring to the state's four-phase reopening plan. "Most retail workers will remain unemployed."

He said the workers are "scared" of returning to work out of health concerns as the city wakes up from its coronavirus coma.

Tapestry Inc., the parent company of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, told Bloomberg News that it would wait longer to reopen its stores in the Big Apple, despite having hundreds of stores open around the world.

Business coalitions, including the Fifth Avenue Association and the Times Square Alliance, have no details on which stores will reopen.

"For Times Square, we don't expect too dramatic a difference from today," said Times Square Alliance president Tim Tompkins.

Bloomingdale’s on East 60th Street and Macy’s in Herald Square will open for curbside pickup next week, but representatives from both stores warned, "We are taking things day by day."

Barnes & Noble is also planning a slow rollout, opening three stores on Monday and another three the following week.

Meanwhile, more than 33,500 nonessential construction sites, including real estate and office construction, will be back online Monday as a boost for the workforce.

New York City is the last of the state's 10 economic regions to open in Phase 1 of the four-phase plan.