Within the ties of the mafia that plague the family of Dina Manzo, starring RHONJ

It's enough to make you want to swallow a glass of pinot grigio the size of "Real Housewives."

Due to the twisted love story between former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Dina Manzo, 47, and her ex-husband Tommy Manzo, the story repeats itself for one of the most infamous families in northern New Jersey . The Manzos have been forced to deny ties to the mob once again.

On Tuesday, Tommy, 55, pleaded not guilty to federal charges of hiring a Lucchese crime family soldier to beat Dina's new husband, David Cantin, whom he married in 2017, a year after their divorce. Tommy's.

Although Dina and Tommy, who have no children together, separated in 2012, they did not officially divorce until 2016. During the intervening years, he began dating businesswoman Cantin.

But Tommy was not out of his life.

According to federal charges revealed Monday, Tommy allegedly planned and carried out an "assault" on Cantin in 2015. At the time, Cantin and Dina were dating, and Tommy, according to the indictment, was "upset" about it.

Tommy and Dina were married in 2005, in an exaggerated event that unfolded in the VH1 reality series "My Big Fabulous Wedding". This was four years before Dina joined "Real Housewives of New Jersey". It was a family affair, as his co-stars included Dina's older sister Caroline Manzo and Jacqueline Laurita, who is married to the sisters' brother Chris.

Caroline, 58 and a former cast member of "RHONJ", is famous for saying, "Let me tell you about my family, we are thick as thieves."

She is not kidding. Tommy's brother Albert Manzo is married to Caroline, so sisters Dina and Caroline also sisters-in-law at a point.

"I grew up with Dina, I've known her since she was 7 years old," Albert told The Post, "We don't want her hair to be hurt on her head. She is still my sister-in-law. She always will be.

It is unclear why the accusation is occurring now, five years after the event. But Caroline told "Extra" TV that her family was "heartbroken" over the charges.

"This is a family from both sides," he said. "I want to know the truth and my loyalty will be with the truth. We don't run away from things like this, we tackle them, and I feel comfortable with that because we are being painted with a brush that does not reflect who we are as people. "

As Tommy's attorney Michael Critchley said, "The allegations stem directly from a fictional reality show plot."

The allegations that the Manzos were gunned down date back to 1983 when the paterfamilias, 400-pound Albert "Tiny" Manzo Sr., were executed gangland-style in August 1983. Tiny, the father of Albert and Tommy, was found in the trunk of his Lincoln Continental outside a supermarket in Hillside, NJ: naked, with arms and legs tied in plastic, with four bullet holes in the torso.

Reportedly, he and the Gambino family soldier Peter A. Campisi had stolen money from a mafia-connected casino on Staten Island. In a book called Mike Russell's "Undercover Cop," Tiny Manzo was described as "Jersey's greatest executor."

Tiny Manzo was so heavy that it took the police several hours to extract his body from the Lincoln.

A former criminal defense attorney who represented some of the mafia figures Albert Sr. was said to be involved with told The Post that the lines between "the done boys and the goombas they hung out with" may be blurred.

"This is how they do business in Paterson," said the attorney. "These people are not exactly the Boston Brahmans."

But Albert Sr.'s son says it was all a misunderstanding.

"My father was not a gangster," said Albert. “He was a wonderful and hard-working man. He was never charged with anything else related to being a gangster. The shame is that our family was the victim of a murder that was never solved, and that turned into a mob hit. "

Albert said his brother Tommy is not guilty of anything other than hard work as well.

"I think my brother is innocent. My father was also, ”said Albert. "It is horrible what happened to Dina's husband. We just have to hope that whoever did this is found and goes to jail." Albert added that Tommy is out on bail and back at his side with The Brownstone, the Paterson restaurant and food hall that the brothers run.

The Manzos' current problems stem from the volatile marriage of Dina and Tommy, a union condemned from the start, in "My Great Fabulous Wedding," she admitted that she married him knowing that he had already cheated on her.

Family and friends say that it was the case of a woman who loved too much and a man who did not appreciate her.

"It was Dina who decided she wanted them to separate," said Albert. “It was never Tommy. Tommy wanted her. I wanted them to stay together.

According to the indictment, Tommy enlisted the help of John Perna, 45, an alleged member of the Lucchese crime family, to attack Cantin in July 2015. Perna and another alleged member of the Lucchese crew followed Cantin to a facility. commercial in Passaic County where he was attacked with a slapjack, a small club that hits someone to inflict injury, according to the indictment. Perna pleaded not guilty.

Cantin suffered "serious bodily injury" and a "permanent facial scar."

Does she leave him and go with a new and younger boy? His ego couldn't bear it. " – Former "RHONJ" cast member Kim DePaola, about Tommy Manzo allegedly chasing after his ex-wife Dina's new husband

Perna did this in exchange for a "deeply discounted" wedding reception at The Brownstone, which occurred about a month later and was attended by some 330 people, including members of the Lucchese family, according to the feds.

"RHONJ" star Kim DePaola says there is a reason that Dina decided to leave her husband. "(The divorce) is not in Dina, it is in Tommy," DePaola told the Post. Dina was madly in love with him and sat at home every night waiting for him. She was a good wife. He was at The Brownstone doing his thing, if you get what I say. "

Tommy Manzo allegedly "did his thing" with so many women that Dina once confronted one of them, who told her to "take it with her husband," DePaola said.

So what happened for Tommy to go after Dina's new boy, as the feds believe?

"Here's the thing, Tommy really isn't a bad guy," said DePaola. "He's kind, very kind to the people at The Brownstone. I think it was a man thing. They want what they can't have. Didn't he love Dina when she was starving and dying for his love, but when she leaves him and he leaves with a new and younger boy? His ego couldn't take it. He was too wrapped up, that's my opinion.

"It's hard not to notice that your new boy looks like a younger version of Tommy. I'll leave it at that."

As for ties to the mafia, DePaola added that neither Albert nor Tommy are "in life." He also said that his father was not a "complete gangster", but he was killed after he "did something that the complete ones did not like."

"When you are complete you have to abide by some rules and regulations of life," said DePaola. "From what I know, (Tiny) maybe did something that was not following the rules that the plugins had to follow and wanted to send a message."

Now people wonder if a 2017 home invasion at Dina and Cantin’s Holmdel, NJ residence could have been related to the 2015 attack on Cantin.

Manzo and Cantin, now 39, told Holmdel police at the time that, when they entered their home, they were confronted by two men who were already inside. A man hit Cantin multiple times with a baseball bat, while Manzo was hit multiple times by the other man. They were then tied together while the thieves carried away money and jewelry. Cantin, the father of two children, was finally able to break free and call 911. They were taken to a local hospital and received treatment for facial injuries.

At the time, Manzo and Cantin lived in California, where they currently reside, but were visiting their home state for the First Communion party for Dina's goddaughter, Audriana Giudice, the daughter of "RHONJ" co-star, Teresa Giudice.

The strange attack featured, according to the affidavit, "an Italian boy with a North Jersey accent" who says to the couple, "This is what happens when you fuck with people from Paterson."

James "Jimmy Balls" Mainello, 52, of Bayonne, was charged with charges related to the invasion of the house last summer. His attorney Marco Laracca told The Post that his client is innocent and is seeking to be "fully exonerated."

DePaola believes that it must have been ordered by someone who knows Dina. “They were only at home from California for two days for the christening. Isn't it a coincidence that the invasion of the house happened then? Who else but the people in Dina's circle knew that they would even be home? "DePaola said." That thief guy does a little homework. That house had been empty.

Dina and Cantin got on a plane just after the 2017 attack and, to the best of DePaola's knowledge, they have not returned to Jersey since.

"Dina has been through a lot and I think she has been very scared by everything that happened," said DePaola. "You know what? It was a girl who was looking for love and finally found it.

"Tommy didn't want her until he was gone. It's his loss. She got ahead."