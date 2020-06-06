Within the walls of the fortress in a decisive week for Trump and the country

On Tuesday, the country's leading televangelist delivered his reprimand. The country's oldest military brass followed on Wednesday.

The first week of June unfolded in historic explosions, five days of turmoil and tension that the President observed unfold primarily from within an ever-expanding security buffer, its borders patrolled by a militarized police force, and its resemblance to a wall in wartime.

Trump spent much of the week out of public view after a photo opportunity near St. John's Church on Monday turned into a hazy, violent spectacle that was widely condemned and led to harsh internal recriminations for responsible for its execution.

Behind the gates of an increasingly fortified White House, Trump lashed out at the Oval Office against officials who seemed little committed to his "law and order" approach and largely ignored suggestions that he at least try to unify a torn country. along racial and ideological seams. Instead, the president appeared to aides consumed by his worsening political prospects, obsessed with the way he was portrayed on television and concerned about warnings from some of his allies that his response to nationwide protests was broadcasting. weakness.

Determined to appear as a commanding leader, and with images running through his mind of a stoic Winston Churchill surveying London bombed during the bombing, Trump became obsessed with the nation's capital, which he came to see as evidence of his ability to calm the riots and provide security to an uncomfortable country.

He was furious when news of his retirement leaked to the secure bunker five floors below the White House, demanding to know who would have disclosed that information to the press. Later, he falsely claimed that he was simply in the bunker to inspect it. However, in moments of the past week, Trump has been shaken up as the mostly peaceful but sometimes volatile protests continued outside the White House.

When he emerged victorious on Friday after a shocking job report showing 2.5 million payrolls added in May, Trump wasted no time in the racial inequalities that have sent Americans onto the streets in protest. Instead, he suggested that George Floyd, the black man whose murder in Minneapolis sparked a new national trial on race, would be content with the current national state. The president has not held listening sessions with the black community or presented any proposals for police reform as protests have continued to plague the nation.

Angered earlier this week to discover that he was depicted cowering in an underground shelter, by Friday Trump was living in a White House complex that had been turned into a bunker, a 115-acre bulwark surrounding a president whose leadership and competition are reaching points of tension due to parallel crises of historical proportions.

Trump intended to spend this weekend at his fenced-in private golf club in New Jersey as tens of thousands of protesters descend on Washington to demand action against systemic racism and police brutality, but attendees expressed concern over the optics. playing golf as protests were expected to continue.

Instead, he remains in an increasingly militarized city, where what unfolded this week, both inside and outside his expanding protective bubble, may be remembered as one of the most important in memory.

Monday

Even after a weekend of heated and violent clashes outside the executive mansion, the White House perimeter seemed normal Monday morning.

When Trump arrived at the Oval Office at noon, the aides were already aware of his outrage at what, by then, was simply known as the "bunker story." Very much in tune with his lifelong aversion to looking weak, even those employees who hadn't spoken to him knew that a report of his hour-long escape to an underground bunker could cause trouble.

Those assumptions were confirmed when Trump unleashed aides and demanded to know of top staff, including chief of staff Mark Meadows, communications adviser Hope Hicks, and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who had leaked the information.

Furthermore, Trump insisted on finding a way to reverse the impression that he was hiding under the White House, silent and invisible, as the nation was convulsed by protests that in some places had turned violent. First Lady Melania Trump had been shaken by the ordeal, choosing to remain in the White House instead of leaving Washington for the planned space launch the next day, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Trump was not seen on Sunday and spent most of Monday behind closed doors, raising concern even from some of his allies that he was absent at a time of national crisis. He had received strong warnings from regular allies that he would lose the elections in November if he did not immediately suppress the violence that was happening in major cities in the United States, including his own. Trump said he was unfairly blamed for the situation, but the message appeared to be breaking through. He started the day annoyed by the coverage of the bunker and decided to change the narrative towards one to end the violence.

At a morning meeting of the Oval Office with senior national security officials, Trump was presented with the option of invoking the Law of Insurrection, an early-nineteenth-century provision that would allow him to order active duty forces to repress the unrest. To some it seemed like an overreaching idea, but others, like Vice President Mike Pence and Defense Secretary Mark Esper, seemed to be in favor. Others questioned whether the President was serious.

The meeting became so intense that voices were heard in the hallway from the Oval Office. At the same meeting, Trump repeatedly expressed concern that he seemed weak and unable to keep Americans safe from harm.

Although his press secretary had spent most of the morning arguing that another presidential speech was not what the nation needed, Trump told attendees that he had decided to make one that night.

The two problems, controlling violence and improving optics, seemed to converge when Trump later raised the idea of ​​leaving the doors of the White House to walk to the Church of San Juan, whose fire in the basement he had seen covered the night. anterior by cable. News.

While Trump came up with the idea of ​​the visit to the church, Hicks and Meadows, along with Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner and their daughter Ivanka Trump, were involved in the initial planning of the operation, according to two senior officials from the White House. officials

Outside the White House, Attorney General William Barr, who had participated in the previous Oval Office meeting and was personally examining the scene, was surprised to find that Lafayette Square was still full of protesters, despite having ordered a perimeter. wider around the White House after the clashes over the weekend.

As journalists rushed to the Rose Garden for brief comments before Trump's walk, Barr gave the order to clean up the park, an operation that saw peaceful protesters dispersed with chemicals and explosions in a violent Melee combat destined for history books.

Tuesday

The following morning, the 8-foot steel fences commonly used during world leaders' openings or summits had been trucked to fortify the White House. And White House aides were on the defensive about what happened the night before.

Trump himself seemed pleased with the way the road to St. John & # 39; s had been made and did not seem overly concerned by the allegations that he was heading for autocracy. He insisted on putting on a show of resolution, and he was heard telling his wife Melania, whose tweets supporting peace and healing have upset some in the west wing, to smile during a visit to a Catholic shrine.

Even the exit to the sanctuary of Saint John Paul II was clouded in controversy when the Archbishop of Washington questioned why any Catholic facility "would allow itself to be so misused and manipulated in a way that violates our religious principles."

As other critics of Monday's chaos emerged, from the overseeing bishop of St. John & # 39; s, who called the episode a "sham," to South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, the only black Republican in the Camera, which said tear gas should not have been used to clear protesters, Pat Robertson, the prominent televangelist, who said "you just don't do that," some White House officials were quick to explain explanations of the incident.

The White House insisted that the decision to remove protesters from the park was unrelated to Trump's decision to walk from the White House to church, alleging that Barr had already decided to expand the security perimeter hours before 7 p.m. ET curfew ordered by the mayor of Washington. Trump questioned why expulsion tactics were criticized, given that the protests had turned violent the night before.

And after extensive discussion between various administrative entities, including the White House, the Secret Service, and the Justice and Home Affairs Departments, the US Park Police. USA It issued a statement denying that its officers used tear gas to disperse protesters in Lafayette Park, insisting instead they had used "pepper balls."

The fact that the US government USA Define "peppercorns" as a type of tear gas did not appear to diminish the administration's efforts to paint media coverage of the incident as biased and Democrats as pro-violence.

Still, Monday's incident caused some private internal concerns that Trump had pushed the desire to project "law and order" authority too far. The hasty logistical efforts that went into the 17-minute walk seemed to many officials half-hearted, particularly the apparent lack of a plan for what Trump would do when he arrived at the yellow church of the Greek Renaissance. Instead of bowing his head in prayer or talking to church officials, who had no idea what was coming, Trump awkwardly picked up a bible that his daughter carried in her designer purse.

Also disturbing to some attendees was the lack of racial diversity in the group that accompanied the president on his walk, despite the racial injustice issues that underlie current civic unrest.

The president only has a few senior African-American advisers and his only black cabinet member, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, was not present, although Trump and Carson spoke on the phone Monday. The assistants later admitted that it was a visual error.

While some White House officials had begun preliminary steps to organize a "listening session" with black leaders earlier in the week, such an event never materialized, at least for Trump. Vice President Mike Pence participated in that panel on Friday.

Meanwhile, the President has not addressed in depth the issues of racial inequality that other American leaders, from the business world to the academic world and his four living presidential predecessors, are now publicly grappling with.

Wednesday

As the week progressed, the perimeter surrounding the White House grew. The ranks of law enforcement officials, some of whom refused to identify their agency, were sentinels with riot gear.

Inside the gates, officials knew that Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who had been to the White House to meet earlier in the week and did not appear to disagree with the president, would convene a press conference at the Pentagon.

But they were not prepared for what he would say. Esper distanced himself from the slandered photo shoot outside St. John & # 39; s and said he did not support the use of the Insurrection Act to allow active duty troops to quell large-scale protests, despite Trump he had insisted that he was open to using that option on Monday.

His comments landed with a thud in a west wing that was already facing widespread condemnation of the church visit.

"I have no idea who he thought was a good idea," said an official.

Other officials were puzzled by Esper's proclaimed ignorance of where he and other aides were heading when they left the White House on Monday night, as it was clear to everyone else in the building that the church was their destination.

For months, President and National Security Advisor Robert O & # 39; Brien had lost faith in Esper's ability to lead the military and his tendency to avoid offering a full defense of the President or his policies, according to multiple officials at the administration.

O & # 39; Brien, in particular, has spoken to the president about Esper's television comments, which the White House has repeatedly seen as problematic or out of message. On at least one occasion, O & # 39; Brien presented the President with printouts comparing his own public comments on an issue to Esper's to highlight the contrast. Trump had even reflected on a new defense secretary during a recent weekend at Camp David.

Shortly after concluding his Pentagon press conference, Esper arrived at the White House to meet with Trump, where the president rebuked his chief of defense for speaking and appearing to contradict him.

Trump was convinced by aides that firing Esper would be a bad time and a huge distraction as other crises stir. But officials were not optimistic about Esper's final fate within the administration, suggesting that Trump had grown weary of his Pentagon boss. In a midday briefing, McEnany refused to increase Esper's position.

"If you lose confidence in Secretary Esper, I am sure everyone will be the first to know," she said.

But it turned out that Esper was only the beginning. A few hours later, his predecessor at the Pentagon, General James Mattis, issued a statement that excited Trump's "strange" photo shoot outside the church and declared his former boss "the first president in my life who does not intend uniting the American people – it doesn't even mean to try. "

"We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership," wrote the defense secretary.

Trump had long been sour with Mattis. But the wave of military brass that appeared to be undermining Wednesday, which also included Admiral Mike Mullen, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and General John Allen, the former anti-ISIS envoy, made for a striking image, particularly for a president in love with the militaristic pageantry that promoted a list of generals at the beginning of his administration.

"Probably the only thing that Barack Obama and I have in common is that we both had the honor of firing Jim Mattis, the most overrated general in the world," Trump tweeted, despite Mattis resigning from the administration in protest.

According to several people, what Mattis said publicly was something that he and other former top advisers have said privately about Trump for some time. The president had even commented to attendees earlier that Mattis would not be after him, noting that he wrote in the introduction to his book: "I am outdated: I don't write about acting presidents."

But sources close to Mattis described a man who had reached a breaking point.

Thursday

When reporters arrived at the White House on Thursday morning, more steel fences and concrete barriers arrived on flatbed trucks. The fortification was expanding, even when White House officials insisted that it was only for security reasons and that Trump had not ordered it himself.

Behind the walls, the President's political aides were coming to a regularly scheduled session to discuss his reelection bid, which has been stirred by a poorly managed health crisis, the resulting economic disaster, and now civic unrest.

Campaign manager Brad Parscale, deputy campaign manager Bill Stepien, pollster Tony Fabrizio, Kushner and Meadows met with Trump to discuss both the campaign and a recent series of polls on the battlefield, showing Trump on the politically most dangerous moment of his first term.

Aides say Trump has been obsessed with his political troubles for the past few months, as his handling of the coronavirus pandemic earned him poor ratings, particularly with older voters. Trump has watched with anger and confusion as his rival, Vice President Joe Biden, reliably outperforms him in face-to-face polls.

In public, Trump has discounted polls that show Biden ahead of time and is quick to remind his Twitter followers that experts and polls turned out to be wrong in 2016. But his concern about the current political environment has been palpable at the House. Blanca, where Trump repeatedly asked why more is not being done to improve his position.

In an apparent effort to combat those political problems, the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee announced Thursday that they will resume campaign efforts in person next week, giving back to Republican field organizers who have been working from home since March. to key states.

And Trump himself plans a return to political fundraising in person next week when he travels to Texas for a high-dollar event.

But the summer political event, Trump's nominating convention in Charlotte, seemed to crumble this week when the Democratic governor of North Carolina demanded that party leaders give him plans for a small event.

The battle for the convention angered the president, who does not believe delegates should be socially estranged and was enraged at the idea of ​​a convention hall filled with people in masks.

Eager to return to campaign rallies, the President has privately asked when he can travel to key states again, where he believes his events will help strengthen his position in the polls.

Friday

As the week ended, a final block of fences was erected to complete the new protective barrier around the White House as a weekend protest loomed. Despite the fact that several hundred members of the 82nd Airborne Division's infantry battalion began to return to their North Carolina home after positioning themselves outside of Washington, the city remained in an elevated militarized state.

Trump once hoped to escape the city for his New Jersey golf complex; He has avoided weekends at any of his properties since the coronavirus pandemic stopped travel. But advisers warned that returning to Bedminster could risk another weekend in which Trump seemed absent amid a crisis.

National guards, Bureau of Prisons officers, US sheriffs. The US, Drug Enforcement Agency agents and a host of other acronym forces patrolling the streets of Washington, ordered by Trump's empowered attorney general William Barr, have dismayed the city's Democratic mayor.

So has the growing security surrounding the White House, which past presidents have tried to keep as open as possible even in situations of national emergency.

"It is a sad comment that the house and its inhabitants must be walled," said Mayor Murial Bowser this week. "We should want the White House to be opened so that people can access it from all sides."

In the early morning hours on Friday, Bowser had city workers paint the words "black lives matter" in giant yellow letters along the stretch of 16th Street closest to the White House, about meters from where Trump was on Monday in front of the Church of San Juan.

Inside the White House, aides had been preparing for yet another dire job report as the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic persists. But, unexpectedly, the report was positive. And a wave of relief washed over Trump's political advisers and campaign advisers, who had become increasingly concerned that the bleak state of the economy is jeopardizing Trump's reelection prospects.

When asked how relieved they are with the jobs report on a scale of 1-10, a source close to the campaign replied, "11."

Returning to the Rose Garden four days after an appearance backed by the sound of sudden explosions, Trump seemed ready to move on: from the racial unrest, the coronavirus pandemic, and the economic devastation that has still left millions of Americans. jobless.

Reporter chairs that were once separated to allow for social distancing were grouped together because "it looked better." The problems of Americans who have lost loved ones to the coronavirus were not mentioned.

And the underlying issues of racial injustice and police brutality that sparked cries of anguish in a divided nation, unlike anything in decades, received a few words, recited from a note card.

"Equality of justice under the law must mean that all Americans are treated equally in all encounters with law enforcement, regardless of race, color, gender, or creed. They must be treated fairly by the police. They have to receive it, "Trump said. .

"We all saw what happened last week. We cannot allow that to happen," he continued. "Hopefully George is looking down right now and saying, 'There's something great going on in our country.' This is a great day for him, it's a great day for everyone."