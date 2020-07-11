Without colliding all five? Not spit? MLBers fit in the COVID world

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez wanted to hug, bump all five and hit his players. After all, the defending World Series champions spent nearly four months apart before resuming training last week.

Then he remembered: Those are out. And just like crying, there's no spitting on baseball now.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

"The first thing you want to do when you see the boys come in after not seeing them for a while, you want to give them a big hug, a punch, it hits all five," Martinez said. “I had to stop today from almost spitting on my mask because I drank some water. You're used to it. "

Things will surely be different when it comes time to play ball in two weeks. And it won't just be the empty stands or the 60 game schedule.

"You should change your ways a little bit and try to establish new routines," said Chicago Cubs slugger Kris Bryant. "But we shouldn't complain about that because we all want this to work."

Players are adjusting to a new normal after almost four months away after the training camps closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are asked to put aside behaviors stitched into the game structure according to rules designed to contain the new coronavirus.

It is not an easy task for those creatures of habit.

"I think what's important is the difference between superstitions and habits," said mental skills coach Graham Betchart, who has worked with the best athletes in the entire sports landscape. “If you are superstitious, you will probably be in big trouble right now. … Superstitions are out the door because none of it will be there. For many people, it is the will to feel uncomfortable, the right to develop some of their habits. "

He said that players with a "will to be vulnerable" and adapt will have an easier time. But under the new rules, scenarios that once seemed unthinkable are plausible.

Imagine this:

Someone hits a home run that ends the game and no one harasses him as he crosses the plate. A manager comes out to discuss a call and is sent off for getting too close to the referee.

Under the new rules detailed in a 113-page manual, it is possible. And that is not the only change.

With spitting prohibited, forget about sunflower seeds in the shed. Tobacco too.

Don't expect players and coaches to sit too close together. And inactive players can end up in the stands, at least six feet away.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "In general, the more a person interacts with others and the longer that interaction is, the greater the risk of COVID-19 spreading."

So the way everyone communicates the numbers to change. Imagine visits to mounds at a distance, without the noise of fans to drown out the discussion.

"You can't stand a meter away and speak in a normal voice because someone is going to listen to you," said Chicago White Sox catcher James McCann.

More side effects: Players are encouraged to skip throwing the ball around the inside box after outs, as teams have done forever.

If a player wants to lick his fingers to get a better grip on the ball, well, that also goes against the rules. But a pitcher can instead keep a wet rag in his back pocket.

"I'm not going to lie," said Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Derek Holland. "I really don't want to have a wet rag in my back pocket, because, this is weird, but it's probably going to have a rash on my butt, if you think about it."

He is not sure that the players or even the referees can follow the new rules. But he knows this: "I'm sure they are going to yell at me. I can guarantee that.

Mental skills staff may end up working overtime. The anxieties about the virus plus the emotions of a seasoned figure shortened to create a charged environment. Players will almost certainly hug or pat each other on the back at some point, with so much travel in each game.

"There will be mistakes," said Cubs slugger Anthony Rizzo. "There will be emotions that come with this game."

At a time when the players and team staff are testing positive, going to bars and parties is also out. On the other hand, MLB is not isolating in a bubble like the NBA, NHL, and Major League Soccer are. The Cleveland Indians asked outfielder Franmil Reyes to stay away from the team for a few days after seeing him on social media at a weekend party without a mask.

NYU Langone sports psychologist Bonnie Marks said players will have to find alternatives to the now-banned habits and suggested breathing exercises to ease tension rather than chew and spit. Teams must also apply the rules without intimidating players.

But Marks, who has worked with Olympic athletes, also sees the potential to strengthen ties, whether players share their experiences with each other or just find new ways to have fun. It is important that they discuss their feelings, what would happen if they contracted the virus or if someone close to them did.

"Before COVID, the word empathy wasn't used as much," said Marks. "But now, empathy is used a lot. You hear the word empathy more than before."

They still need to have fun too. And that may require some creativity.

Instead of colliding all five, players could collide with one another without contact. Maybe I'll make a lighthearted video explaining the new rules. Or develop new and fun ways to communicate through signals.

"I encourage people to laugh," said Marks.