WNBA plans to play the 2020 season in Florida starting in late July

The WNBA announced plans on Monday to play a shortened season, with a 22-game schedule beginning in late July without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The league is still finalizing a partnership with IMG Academy in Florida to play all games at the Bradenton facility or other nearby locations. Players and team officials from all 12 league teams would stay at IMG and hold training camps there.

"There is a lot to do between now and the end of the season, now that we have selected IMG Academy" as the place to play, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a telephone interview. “My hope is that the July 24 date will be kept. We have scenarios and plans to lift and change the end of the season. It could be a couple of days later. We want to have the right number of days for training camp. "

Engelbert, who said he had a site visit at IMG, hopes to have teams in Florida the first week of July to begin training camps. The season was postponed indefinitely in April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The WNBA would use its regular playoff format, with the top eight teams in the postseason and the first two rounds are single elimination. The first two seeds would have goodbye until the semifinals. The playoffs would begin in mid-September and end in early October.

The teams would play each other twice on the shortened 22-game schedule, which the league said would launch later. The IMG facility has four courts, but the WNBA is still exploring options for playing elsewhere in the area south of Tampa / St. Petersburg that might be better for broadcasts.

Players would receive their full salaries throughout the year despite playing a schedule that is only around two-thirds the length of the 36 games that were supposed to start on May 15.

"It was an important message that the owners said to pay the players 100%," said Engelbert. “There are people who receive salary cuts in the country and people who are being suspended. It was a very important sign from the owners and the league. "

The union said 77% of the players voted in favor of the league's proposal. They have until June 25 to inform their teams if they plan to play this season.

The commissioner said that players who are considered high risk for the new coronavirus could choose not to play this season and still earn their full wages.

Players with children will be able to bring a caregiver with them.

The WNBA had a huge boost from a landmark collective bargaining agreement that was ratified shortly before the pandemic.

“We know that this is not going to be perfect; it's not going to be ideal, "WNBPA CEO Terri Jackson said." Let's see what we can do right now. That is really appropriate for what our country needs right now. "

The league is still working with medical specialists, public health experts, and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that health and safety protocols are in place.

"We will have protocols to come and go and who comes and goes," Engelbert said. Quarantine isolation protocols when you enter campus. Once you are there 14 days, 21 days. Those first days will be important. "

Jackson said the players are confident that the league will have the proper safety guidelines. She said the union's executive committee had a Zoom call with the league's doctors and the next step will be an all-player call with the doctors later this week.

"These players will be able to have an educational session about the call and ask questions that they're really focused on," Jackson said.

The league also announced Monday that it will work with players on their commitment to social justice reform. The WNBA recently said it will make donations from sales of its "Bigger Than Ball" women's empowerment merchandise to the Fair Justice Initiative.

"The WNBA opposes racism in all its forms, and George Floyd and Breonna Taylor are the latest names on a list of countless people who have been subjected to police brutality stemming from the systemic oppression of black lives in the United States, and it is our collective responsibility to use our platforms to enact change, "said Engelbert.

More than 70% of the league is black.

WNBAPA President Nneka Ogwumike said a large part of discussions with the league about playing this year involved allowing players to amplify their collective voices.

"We have always been at the forefront of initiatives with strong support from #BlackLivesMatter, #SayHerName, the LGBTQ + community, gun control, voting rights, #MeToo, mental health, and the list goes on," said Ogwumike. "This is not only necessary from a humanitarian perspective, but it may be one of the greatest opportunities this league has and will have."