WNBA players adjusting to life in their Florida bubble

Sue Bird has seen a lot in her legendary career as a player in the WNBA, abroad and at the Olympics. While nothing the 39-year-old Seattle Storm guard has experienced has prepared her for life in the WNBA bubble, she is making the best of the situation.

The WNBA put its 12 teams in one place, the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, in hopes of playing the full 22-game season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The bubble is part of the summer camp, mixed with the Olympic village, playing abroad and an AAU tournament with a bit of college life," Bird said in a telephone interview.

Two weeks after the experiment, the players and coaches have adapted to their temporary homes.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

"It's like abroad, but a little bit easier in terms of access to the things you can ask for and it's less isolating since you have so many friends," Bird's teammate Breanna Stewart said. "In the end, when I get here and see how everything has materialized, I know it will work, as long as everyone is smart and remains safe. We are confident that everyone who is here will be safe."

Stewart is living in a villa with some of his Storm teammates while Bird is staying at the hotel. Players had a choice of where they wanted to live.

The street where the villas are located, a few minutes from the hotel, has the feeling of a row of brotherhoods.

Each team received two golf carts and are generally parked in front of the villas where players or operations personnel are housed. Atlanta glossed their cars with the new team logo on the front.

"You greet people and you could meet someone several times a day from another squad," said New York Guard Sabrina Ionescu. “It feels like the Nike Nationals AAU Tournament. You could eat next to a team or hang out in the pool with players you will play against later that day. "

While some players voiced concerns the first few days about the quality of food and accommodation, the league quickly addressed those issues.

With their quarantines complete, players and staff now have a wide variety of food options on offer daily at the hotel. Or players can receive groceries and cook for themselves in the villas. The hotel is also where the league conducts its daily virus tests.

“The food has been excellent. The service has been excellent. People have had problems with their home. but there is no protocol for this, and the league took care of that, "said Phoenix Mercury veteran Diana Taurasi." This is the first time that someone has done this. The WNBA has gone beyond what I thought would happen. "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Even with the WNBA in the bubble, the virus is still on everyone's mind. Players wear masks unless they are eating. When they line up for food and testing, the marks on the ground remind them to be at least 6 feet away.

People can hang out in the hotel lounge, which has been separated to maintain social distance. The pool has become a popular place during the day and night.

Even with leisure activities, many players spend their free time relaxing in their rooms.

"There's a lot of time sitting in your room, FaceTime with your family," said Taurasi. "It is not ideal, but everyone is doing everything possible to make sure that we are mentally and physically comfortable."