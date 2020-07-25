WNBA players leave the field during the national anthem before the start of the season

Members of New York Liberty and Seattle Storm stepped off the field during the national anthem the Saturday before the WNBA season opener opened in what the players said will be a season dedicated to honoring Breonna Taylor and other victims of injustice. Social.

Players from both teams returned to their respective locker rooms during the national anthem, and then kept a brief moment of silence for Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman who was fatally shot in March when Louisville police were executing a no-touch order . at home related to a narcotics investigation.

"We are dedicating this season to Breonna Taylor, an outstanding EMT who was killed over 130 days ago at her home," said Liberty's Layshia Clarendon before the game.

“We are also dedicating this season to [the] Say Your Name campaign & # 39 ;, a campaign committed to saying the names and fighting for justice for black women: Black women who are often forgotten in this fight for justice, they don't have people marching through the streets for them, ”Clarendon continued.

"We will be a voice for those without a voice."

None of the officers involved in the shooting that led to Taylor's death has been arrested or charged. The Kentucky Attorney General's Office is still investigating.

The WNBA protest comes a few days after several MLB teams knelt in unity at one point in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement before playing the national anthem. Some players also knelt during the anthem.