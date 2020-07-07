WNBA players will wear uniforms that honor women and girls lost to police brutality and racial violence

WNBA stars Layshia Clarendon, Breanna Stewart and A & # 39; ja Wilson will wear special uniforms designed to honor women who the league says have "been forgotten victims of police brutality and racial violence" when the 2020 season of the league start later this month.
League players will wear warm-up shirts with the words "Black Lives Matter" on the front and "Say Her Name" on the back. The playing fields at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida will also feature a Black Lives Matter logo.
The WNBA and the players union announced that the new uniforms and the focus on women who have died are part of a larger initiative to dedicate next season and beyond to advancing social justice.
A new Social Justice Council has been formed and will be led by players "to address the long history of inequality, implicit bias and systemic racism in this country that has targeted black and brown communities," the press release says.
"With more than 140 voices together for the first time, we can be a powerful force connecting with our sisters across the country and in other parts of the world," said WNBA Players Association president Nneka Ogwumike in a statement.
"We are incredibly proud of the WNBA players who continue to lead with their inspiring voices and effective action in the league's dedicated fight against systemic racism and violence," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.
"Working together with the WNBPA and teams, the league aims to highlight players' social justice efforts during the 2020 season and beyond. Systemic change cannot happen overnight, but it is our shared responsibility do everything possible to raise awareness and promote the justice that we hope to see in society, "he said.
The WNBA is planning to start a regular 22-game season in late July.