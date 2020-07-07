WNBA players will wear uniforms that honor women and girls lost to police brutality and racial violence





WNBA stars Layshia Clarendon, Breanna Stewart and A & # 39; ja Wilson will wear special uniforms designed to honor women who the league says have "been forgotten victims of police brutality and racial violence" when the 2020 season of the league start later this month.

Sandra Bland, Breonna Taylor and Vanessa Guillen are among the names mentioned in the WNBA press release, which was announced on Monday.

League players will wear warm-up shirts with the words "Black Lives Matter" on the front and "Say Her Name" on the back. The playing fields at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida will also feature a Black Lives Matter logo.

The WNBA and the players union announced that the new uniforms and the focus on women who have died are part of a larger initiative to dedicate next season and beyond to advancing social justice.