WNBA star Angel McCoughtry suggests players wear shirts with names of victims of police brutality and pandemic workers

WNBA star Angel McCoughtry urged the league on Monday to allow players to use the names of victims of police brutality or frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic on the back of their shirts during the 2020 season.

McCoughtry, who joined the Las Vegas Aces in the offseason, unveiled the idea in an Instagram post and said he had filed a petition.

"I will play this next @wnba and I am looking forward to continuing to fight the issues of social injustice as I play and support frontline workers," McCoughtry wrote.

“I am currently working with @lvaces and @wnba to use our voices, our uniforms and our sport to continue to impact and create real change. I am creating a petition (LINK IN BIO) to allow players to put the FIRST AND LAST NAME of HUMAN BEINGS who have been injured or KILLED in incidents involving POLICE BRUTALITY! Even frontline workers during the pandemic. "

She continued: "The goal is also to create a relationship with the families whose name (sic) the athlete has chosen. This is a way to use our platform to be a helping hand during these difficult times."

"Silence is an ally for EVIL and when sports resume, WE WILL NOT BE SILENT," he also wrote.

The WNBA season will begin in July at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Los Angeles Sparks star Nneka Ogumike told USA Today that "there were no plans" for the players' protests, but that they were working together to do so. something to express yourself "collectively and individually".

The WNBA had previously fined the teams for wearing warm-up jerseys to draw attention to the shooting at the Orlando nightclub and the Dallas police shootings. The league then rescinded the fines.