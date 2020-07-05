WNBA star Liz Cambage chooses to exit 2020 season due to health issues, agent says

WNBA star Liz Cambage is expected to miss the season shortened by the league's coronavirus pandemic because she is "at high risk" for serious complications if she gets the virus, her agent said Saturday.

Cambage, a three-time All-Star who was ready to enter his second season with the Las Vegas Aces, averaged 15.9 points and 8.2 rebounds.

MISSOURI MAN RELEASED FROM PRISON WITH AID FROM WNBA MOORE

"In evaluating Liz Cambage's health and pre-existing risk factors with her team doctor, we believe she is at high risk for serious illness if she contracts COVID-19 to participate in this season of the WNBA," said Allison Galer , Cambage agent. The Associated Press. "We are awaiting the league's determination based on a panel of independent physicians."

Galer did not elaborate on what particular pre-existing conditions his client has, citing privacy.

GABBY WILLIAMS OF THE WNBA DEFENDS KYRIE THROUGH KICKBACK FOR SUGGESTED PLAYERS SITTING REST OF SEASON

An independent panel of doctors will determine if Cambage and any other player who decides to unsubscribe for health reasons will receive a full salary.

The WNBA is expected to start its season at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The teams are expected to head to Florida on Monday to begin quarantine before training camps open.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

A handful of WNBA players have already chosen to exit the season and some have chosen to continue their fight for social justice instead of playing basketball.

Associated Press contributed to this report.