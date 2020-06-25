WNBA's Gabby Williams defends Kyrie Irving over backlash for suggesting players stay out for the rest of the season

WNBA star Gabby Williams came to the defense of NBA star Kyrie Irving on Tuesday after the Brooklyn Nets star allegedly raised the idea of ​​staying out of the season for social justice.

Irving reportedly told the players that he was willing to "give up everything" in the name of social justice, prompting fan reaction as the NBA has been on hold for more than three months.

Williams, who plays for the Chicago Sky, told The Undefeated that criticism of Irving showed how "selfish" fans can be and hoped that WNBA fans would not show the same resentment.

“Sometimes the fans, the fans are too much. They are too selfish. They are too critical, too selfish and they don't treat these athletes like they are people, "he said." It is very sad to see the reaction Kyrie received from that. Just because you're selfish because you don't have something to tune in at 7 p.m. – Are you going to talk about this black man like this? That really hurt me. I hope WNBA fans never treat us like this because I was so sad to see him. I thought, "These people in this world are disgusting." Think about how selfish you have to be. "

Williams said fans don't understand that players don't "go on vacation" when they return to the so-called bubble to start or restart their seasons.

"We are sacrificing a lot to be in this bubble. It is going to be tough physically and for our mental health. For the fans to sit there and have any kind of opinion on whether a player wants to play or not, you are not fans. You are not a true fanatic. And what they stand for is so, very important, "he said.

She added that she was "disappointed" to see how other NBA players also responded to Irving, calling them "selfish."

"You can play if you want to play, if you feel comfortable playing," Williams told The Undefeated. "But under these circumstances, I don't see how you can judge someone for not wanting to play." Any WNBA player left out this season, I have no opinion about it. I fully understand if anyone would want to sit down this season, either to make a difference or for their health and safety. There are so many unknowns. The fact that the NBA players didn't support each other either, it was very sad to see. "

Several WNBA players have already chosen to exit the season. Washington Mystics star Natasha Cloud and Renee Montgomery of Atlanta Dream have decided not to play.

The WNBA season is expected to start next month at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.