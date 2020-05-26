Wolverine and Batman combine to create DARK CLAW

When the best detective in the world also has claws and a healing factor, he becomes Dark claw. A crossover within a crossover, this Marvel and DC Comics series imagines a place where the best parts of Batman and Wolverine are combined into one. Enter the Amalgam Universe: mash-up superhero factory.

In 1996, the two industry leaders came together for a collaboration that would pit each group of heroes against each other. During four mega-editions spanning several years, there was an epic battle between cosmic, heroic, and metafictional forces. For a moment, in the midst of all that, the two sides of the coin came together and formed their own Amalgam Universe. Twenty-four problems came up, each focused on different characters. In addition to Dark Claw, other mash-ups included the Super-Soldier (Superman meets Captain America), Doctor Strangefate (had to be done), and the JLX (a collision of various Justice League heroes and the X- Men).

In its first issue: Legends of the Dark Claw by Larry Hama and Jim Balent -Dark Claw is hunting the hyena (a Joker / Sabertooth hybrid), while Carol Danvers / Huntress breaks into the downtown mansion that belongs to “Logan”, a Canadian orphan turned millionaire artist. As Hyena escapes, Dark Claw arrives home to catch Huntress on the spot. Due to her story, Dark Claw takes her to her secret lair, the Burrow. There, they find Sparrow (Robin / Jubilee), working hard decoding a message sent by Hyena through the Gotham Gazette. He plans to poison the President in Air Force One. The three run off to save the day.

When Dark Claw returns in his second one-shot – Dark Claw Adventures, by Ty Templeton and Rick Burchett: Reminds readers from above that although he has Wolverine’s claws, he refuses to be a murderer. But then the Cyber-Ninja Assassins appear to ambush him while he’s undercover as “Patch Malone” (Wolverine with an eye patch, doing his best Matches Malone impression). Sparrow appears on the Clawmobile to rescue him just in time, but they both know that Lady Talia has returned to take revenge on behalf of her murdered father, Ra a-Pocalypse (this is all 100% real).

Not seem Dark claw will ever make another appearance, the Amalgam Universe was even shattered at the conclusion of that event, but it was more than fun while it lasted. First, he showed an essential sense of humor and camaraderie between two companies that are not always happy to work together. It was also a successful experiment in creativity. Everyone who worked on this was professional, but creating a world with all these limitations and still putting a smile on a reader’s face is impressive. Each page is full of imagination. And who knows? No good idea is gone forever, so maybe we’ll see the Amalgram Universe return one day