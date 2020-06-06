Wolverine Brings Batman’s Best Meme To Marvel Comics

In honor of the incredible Batman slapping Robin, Marvel made their own version of the iconic panel when Wolverine slapped Deadpool in the face.

One of the biggest memes that has come out of the comic book pages is the time that Batman slapped Robin in the face. The image has become famous, as even people who don't read comics are more than familiar with it. Marvel Comics made their own version of the iconic image, like Glutton slapped dead Pool in the face on a comic book cover in 2016.

The original meme comes from the pages of The World's Best Comics # 153 (1965). The comic takes place in a kind of alternate universe story, where Batman's father is still alive and the Caped Crusader fights Superman. When Batman's father is killed and his invention, the cure for green kryptonite, is stolen, Batman suspects that Superman is responsible. When Robin confronts him about how unlikely it would be, he slaps his face. The infamous panel has been a meme for a while with the creation of multiple variations. Marvel made an official parody on the cover of All-New Wolverine.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: How and Where to Start Reading Marvel Comics

Brand New Wolverine # 4 from Tom Taylor, David López, David Navarrot, Nathan Fairbairn sees Laura Kinney get help from Doctor Strange against Alchamex Genetics, who are responsible for creating multiple clones of her. The variant cover of artist number Tom Raney is Marvel's version of the popular Batman meme slapping Robin, while Wolverine slaps Deadpool in the face after Merc with a mouth asks "hey, how's Logan doing?" In the comic continuity, Logan dies during the arc appropriately titled "Death of Wolverine" after his adamantium bones are chemically hardened. His death was extremely traumatic for Laura, who assumed Wolverine's mantle after her death. So naturally she responds "Logan is Deaaaaaaad" just like Batman did in the most famous interpretation of the meme.

It should come as no surprise that Deadpool said something hurtful / offensive enough to get slapped. Asking Logan how he's doing is a low blow, even to Wade Wilson. On the cover, Laura had none of that and quickly slapped him in the face. Deadpool is fortunate that she did not take a more violent approach and cut off his head from the body; It could have been justified in the situation.

It's a fun cover that pays tribute to one of the most memorable moments in comic book history. Glutton had to feel good slapping dead Pool. Marvel made the meme their own with this excellent and hilarious cover.

Next: Marvel responds to co-opting punishing skull of police officer

90 day fan theory: Lana is married to another man