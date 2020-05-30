Wolverine is supposed to come to [SPOILERS] When he debuts in MCU

Hugh Jackman may have been ruled out to return once more, but Marvel Studios seems to be holding firm Glutton will play a role in your next X Men restart. While it might be a better idea to leave it out entirely, since Jackman became synonymous with the role it's hard to imagine anyone else playing Logan, the adamantium-bound mutant is one of the most instantly recognizable figures in popular culture. , so its inclusion seems quite inevitable.

Having appeared on our screens nine times over the course of almost two decades, one would think Jackman had seen and done everything like Wolverine, but one thing we could never see was the Australian actor dressed in the character's classic comic suit. He was teased during an alternate credits scene in his second solo film, but despite the X Men The franchise eventually moved away from black leather jumpsuits to more comical outfits, Wolverine was never seen in yellow spandex yet.

However, now we have heard from our sources, the same ones that told us National Treasure 3 and Aladdin 2 They're in development, and it has since been confirmed that Wolverine's rebooted version of the MCU will finally be able to sport its iconic rags. Which is obviously something that will make fans very happy.



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to enlarge

According to our information, Marvel knows that the participation of Wolverine and the eventual cast of Jackman's successor will be the main topic of conversation around his X Men reboot, and in an effort to differentiate as much as possible his version of the character from the previous incarnation, the current plan is for him to wear the costume fans have wanted to see on the big screen for most of 20 years.

Obviously, it will take much more than a pointy mask and a yellow sleeveless outfit for people to come up with the idea of ​​someone other than Hugh Jackman playing GluttonBut at least I'd make it clear that the MCU's X-Men will instantly head in a different direction than their Fox predecessors.