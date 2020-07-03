Woman accused in connection with the murder of Vanessa Guillén

A Texas woman was accused of helping to mutilate and dispose of the body of the missing Fort Hood soldier, Vanessa Guillén.

Cecily Aguilar, 22, faces a charge of conspiracy to manipulate evidence in Guillén's April 22 disappearance from the Texas Army base, NBC News reported Thursday.

The announcement comes a day after Guillén's family said during an emotional press conference that they believed the remains found near the military base were from the 3-year-old soldier of the Third Cavalry Regiment, and that a soldier who shot himself himself as cops he was his killer

Authorities on Thursday identified the military man as Aaron David Robinson, 20.

Investigators have not confirmed that the remains found on a mound near the base are from Guillén.

But authorities said Thursday that a second suspect arrested this week was Aguilar, who Robinson allegedly told had killed Guillén by hitting her in the head with a hammer, NBC said.

Aguilar, the estranged wife of a former Fort Hood soldier, is accused of helping Robinson dispose of the body by burying it at a remote site in Bell County near the base.

Authorities said last month that they suspected foul play in Guillén's disappearance, that they left their car keys, room key, ID card, and wallet in the Fort Hood arsenal where he had been working.

Also Thursday, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and California Representative Jackie Speier called for a federal investigation into the Guillén case.

"We believe that a thorough investigation by the Department of Defense Inspector General can help establish a number of crucial facts about SPC Guillén's workplace, the disappearance and the Army's response to both," they said in a letter to the Inspector General. Acting Sean O & # 39; Donnell

"We are dismayed that we should ask these questions in the wake of the disappearance of SPC Guillén."