Woman drops 112 pounds so her husband can carry her – 18 years after the wedding

A girlfriend who was too heavy to be carried over the threshold has shed 112 pounds and finally realized her dream: 18 years after her wedding.

When Steph Gill married almost two decades ago, weighing 252 pounds, her husband John simply could not bring her into married life. After reaching a maximum of 308 pounds, Steph had a gastric bypass and took running And now it weighs only 140 pounds.

To commemorate the couple's wedding anniversary, Steph donned her old wedding dress and John proudly led her out the front door as family and friends watched.

The mother of two said, "Finally, after 18 years, John was able to get me over the threshold. So it was okay for me to dress appropriately, even though the dress was five sizes larger.

The IT manager had long dreamed of being brought into married life, but her weight made it impossible when she married John at the age of 22 in a picturesque church in Kent.

She said: “It was certainly on my mind. But I knew there was no way I could carry myself at my previous weight. It was 20 in size and weighed 252 pounds. I would have been upset if others could, but we couldn't. "

When Steph had her gallbladder removed in 2015, the consultant suggested that she would benefit from weight-loss surgery. She was referred to King & # 39; s College Hospital in London, and after being part of a weight loss control program, doctors agreed to take her. They removed 80 percent of his stomach.

Steph said: “Some people think it is a quick fix but it requires a change in lifestyle. You have to want to keep the weight down. "

Determined to stabilize her weight, Steph signed up for a "5km sofa" program with her local running club: Beginners2Runners. Since then he has completed several half marathons and has maintained his current weight of 140 pounds for over a year. During the lockdown, John, 47, lifted Steph up and realized that his dream of being taken across the threshold was finally possible.

Steph said, "I can't remember why he picked me up, but I just said, 'OMG, can you pick me up.' So the idea came up."

Instead of doing it right away, the couple agreed to wait until their anniversary last week.

Steph, who currently manages IT for key workers in the lockout, said: "John knew that he had always wanted me to exceed the threshold, so he agreed to do it. But he didn't realize he was going to be wearing my dress. bridal. " until the last minute. I was really nervous in case it turned yellow. I haven't seen it since I put it in its box 18 years ago. "

The parents, children and neighbors of the couples met to see how the long-awaited show unfolded. Her nine-year-old "emotional" son watched excitedly as his 16-year-old daughter filmed the event.

Steph said, "John was proud to be able to do it and always says how proud he is of me for all the weight I have lost. Given all the attention he has aroused, I think he regrets not wearing a suit. It was too hot. It really raised his spirits. of people during the running of the bulls. It was also quite fun to see someone walking near our little wedding dress. It's not something you see every day. "

Running has been crucial to Steph's weight loss. He has run several half marathons since joining his local club and was due to run in the Manchester Grand Marathon in April before it was canceled due to closure.

She added: “Running is brilliant for physical and mental health. He wanted to choose a sport that he could not excuse to avoid. You can run whenever you want, so it's great for that. "

Since she lost weight, Steph has been much happier with her life and wants to encourage others to seek help if they want to do the same.

She said: “Being overweight has both mental and physical effects. It feels so good to be in shape. I would encourage anyone to seek help. It may be harder to reach now, but it's still out there. "

The key worker emphasized that bypass surgery is not an easy option for weight loss and must be combined with a change in habits.

