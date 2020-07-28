Woman killed in apparent Maine shark attack

The victim, whose identity is concealed pending notification of her family, was swimming off the coast of Bailey Island, an island in Casco Bay, when she was injured, a witness told the Maine Marine Patrol. The witness added that it appeared to be a shark attack.

"Nearby kayakers took her to shore and those who responded to EMS were called to the scene where she was pronounced deceased," the statement said.

Shark attacks are rare for the state of Maine. The International Shark Attack File, a global database of shark attacks, only listed an unprovoked shack attack in the state. That happened in 2010, according to CNN news partner CBC, when a commercial diver attacking in the Bay of Fundy was attacked by a shortfin shark. The diver was not injured and captured the incident on video. Authorities believe the shark thought the diver's camera was food, according to CBC.

The Maine Marine Patrol is investigating the death and no other information was provided. Swimmers and boaters are urged to exercise caution in the area and avoid swimming near fish or seals, the Maine Department of Marine Resources said.