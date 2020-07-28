Woman killed in apparent shark attack while swimming in Maine

A woman died Monday in what appears to be a shark attack while swimming off the coast of Maine, authorities said.

I was walking towards the shoreline of Bailey Island around 3:30 p.m. When a witness saw her attacked by what looked like a shark, the Maine Marine Patrol said.

A couple of kayakers helped her to shore, and an ambulance provided more help, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The swimmer's name was not released, pending notification from her family.

The incident would be only the second recorded unprovoked shark attack in the state, the Portland Press Herald reported.

"Shark-human interactions are very rare in Maine," New England shark expert James Sulikowski told the newspaper.

"I guess the person was mistaken for food."

Sulikowski, who researches for Arizona State University, said he is pretty sure the big fish was a great white shark, a species of fast swimmer that can reach lengths of more than 15 feet.

More of the major predators have been seen off the Maine coast in recent years, he said.

The same animal may also have attacked a seal in Phippsburg on Sunday, before heading south, Sulikowski told the newspaper.

The Navy Patrol urged swimmers and boaters to be cautious, and Sulikowski also warned people not to approach seals.

"We can easily be mistaken for a seal … like a shark's dinner," he said.