Woman points out clothing size discrepancies in positive Instagram post

A woman has revealed the outrageous difference in size between street stores after buying three pairs of jeans from Zara, Topshop and ASOS.

Fashion fan Becki, from Leeds, visited Instagram where she shared her shopping problems and stated that "she has no words."

The blogger shared three photos of her wearing jeans from each of the stores. The ASOS size 8 pair fit perfectly while Topshop size 10 was "roomy," but strangely the largest pair was the worst fit.

Becki struggled to put Zara's size 12 jeans over her thighs and shared a snap with her Instagram followers in hopes of dissuading them from looking at the sizes.

Captioning her post, she wrote: “CLOTHING IS MADE TO FIT YOUR BODY, NEVER CHANGE YOUR BODY TO FIT CLOTHING! Sizing. Specifically the size of the high street. I have no words. "

“Sizing is not rocket science (especially in fast fashion) and you absolutely cannot attach your self-esteem to the number on the label because you are preparing to fail!

"I mean, look !!! The white jeans are size 8, a little tight, yes, but on. The black ones are size 10, spacious, comfortable and make me feel very good. The blue ones, which I could not even overcome (my butt) (check out the final photo of all that loot!) They are size 12. "

"Is there any doubt that no one knows what size they are?"

"This for me is crazy and if I wasn't as comfortable in my own body and my own skin as I am, these jeans would make me feel trash, useless, fat and the list goes on."

"I beg you all, PLEASE do not let clothing define how you feel about yourself," he continued. “You are more than a size tag. You are more than those jeans that do not fit you. And if something does not fit you, remember that NOTHING is wrong with your body and EVERYTHING is wrong with clothing. "

Becki acknowledged that while accepting that there is a small difference in size between brands, "can't you understand a world where a pair of size 12 jeans is SMALLER than a pair of size 8 jeans?"

His followers applauded his post, thanks for the positive reminder.

"It's a good reminder! Thanks girl! one commented.

"Thanks for sharing this charm, I think a lot of people need to hear it," agreed another, and a third added, "Great post … crazy sizing. Well done for you.

