A stranger pushed a 68-year-old woman onto subway tracks during a robbery this week at a Manhattan train station, police said early Thursday.

The victim was standing on Platform L south of the 14th Street-6th Avenue station in Greenwich Village around 2:10 p.m. Monday when a man pushed her, according to police.

The push made her fall onto the platform and then roll down onto the platform, the police said. When the woman was on the tracks, her attacker grabbed her cell phone, which she dropped onto the platform.

The woman was not hit by a train, and it was not immediately known if anyone was entering the station at the time, police said.

The woman was rushed to NYC Health & Hospitals / Bellevue for multiple torso fractures sustained during the fall.

It was included in a serious but stable condition.

His attacker is between 40 and 50 years old, last seen in all dark clothing.