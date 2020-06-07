Woman shot; another stabbed in apparent internal conflict in Harlem

One woman was shot and another was stabbed during an apparent domestic dispute in Harlem on Saturday night, police said.

A 44-year-old woman sustained gunshot wounds to her left arm and back, while a 22-year-old woman was stabbed in the back in an apartment near 129th Street and Convent Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

The two victims knew each other, although the motive for the violence was still unclear, police said.

Both women were transported to Mount Sinai Morningside and are in stable condition, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.